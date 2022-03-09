The legendary Ibrox winger was part of the Bayern Munich side that lost out to the Serbian outfit during the semi-finals of the 1991 European Cup

Rangers icon Brian Laudrup has warned his former side to expect a intimidating atmosphere in Belgrade next week after admitting his trip to the Serbian capital was an experience he had never come across before.

The former Light Blues winger was part of the Bayern Munich side that lost out to Red Star over two legs during the 1991 European Cup semi-final.

Red Star went on to win the competition after knocking out the German giants on aggregate and Laudrup admits the ominous walk along the fearsome graffiti-laden tunnel into the Marakana Stadium was a frightening moment.

Brian Laudrup was a hero at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Writing in his Daily Mail column, he recalled: “I could feel just a little bit of the colour draining from my face.

“After walking through the very long, narrow tunnel, I was trying to take in a scene unlike anything I’d witness before.

“Welcome to the Marakana in Belgrade. Wow. Even now, more than 30 years on I can still feel the intensity of the atmosphere when I think about it.

“Very few places I visited in my career came anywhere close to matching the ferocity of that place. Truly, it was something else.”

Despite the hostile atmosphere and claustrophobic corridor, Laudrup remains confident Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men can overcome the Serbian outfit.

Rangers have reached the last-16 stage of the Europa League in the last two seasons, but have failed to a step further since their 2008 run.

Danish legend Laudrup reckons Rangers have already proved the can handle the big occasion after seeing off favourites Borussia Dortmund in the previous round.

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox in the second leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off tie. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He added: “My old club has a chance to establish a lead at Ibrox on Thursday night before going to the Marakana next week for the return leg.

“It’s going to be another huge test, but I actually think Rangers have built the know how to handle the situation.

“They can deliver the club’s first continental quarter-final in 14 years by sticking to their qualities that have got them this far.

“These players have been to big away venues such as Feyenoord, Benfica and Porto in recent years. Not quite as volatile as Belgrade, maybe, but still big tests.

“And while there were only 10,000 people in Dortmund last month, that was as good an away result as a Scottish club has had for many, many years.

“Remember, of course, that Red Star have to handle the heat at Ibrox. This isn’t all one-way.