Brighton man ‘considers’ Ibrox move as Rangers launch ‘formal approach’

The Ibrox club are looking to add to their own recruitment staff and want the Seagulls talent spotter on board.

Rangers have reportedly launched a formal approach for Brighton & Hove Albion Head of Recruitment Sam Jewell to become the club’s new Technical Director.

The Glasgow giants are hoping to convince the Seagulls talent spotter to make the venture north of the border as they look to add to their own revamped recruitment department and work alongside new first-team manager Philippe Clement.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Jewell is ‘considering the proposal’ but remains ‘unconvinced’ about leaving the English Premier League outfit at the ‘highest point of the club’s history’.

He tweeted: “Brighton’s Head of Recruitment Sam Jewell has now been formally approached by Rangers FC to become new Technical Director. Jewell, considering the proposal but still not convinced about leaving Brighton project at the highest point of club history after excellent job.”

The Gers’ previous director of football chief Ross Wilson left Ibrox to join Nottingham Forest back in April, with the position remaining vacant since then. But various reports claim Jewell is the man club officials want to fill the role after a hugely successful stint with Brighton.

The Ibrox side have been heavily criticised for their poor recruitment in recent years and Wilson’s exit towards the end of last season left former boss Michael Beale in complete control of the club’s transfer strategy. The Londoner brought Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell to Govan in January and proceeded to bring a further EIGHT new additions in during the summer.

The majority of those arrivals, particularly in attack, have yet to fully convince they are an upgrade on the likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos. That has resulted in the club wanting to make changes to their recruitment drive.