The Ibrox club flew to Portugal yesterday ahead of their quarter final first-leg showdown on Thursday evening

Calvin Bassey is determined to bring some European cheer to Rangers fans tonight after their Old Firm disappointing at the weekend.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Celtic at Ibrox as supporters come to terms with the increasingly likely prospect of the Premiership title returning to Parkhead.

The Scottish champions are in Portugal ahead of this evening’s Europa League Quarter Final first-leg against Braga.

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey (right) challenges Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund during the Europa League knockout round play-off match in Germany on Thursday. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Versatile defender Bassey is hopeful the Gers can secure victory at the Estadio Municipal de Braga as they return to the scene of their Round of 32 success over the Primeira Liga outfit back in February 2020.

The 22-year-old said: “It would mean a lot to put a smile back on their faces. They have been with us through the highs and lows of the season and we just want to give them another high.

“It would be a confidence booster for us as well. I think it is important for us to go out there and give 100 per cent, nothing less, and try and get a result to put a smile back on the faces of our fans.

“Of course Braga are a good team but we have got this far and we have hopes of getting further. We know that they are a good team and we know that we will have to be at our best.

“There is a bit of confidence taken from the games we have had previously against Dortmund and Red Star and what we have had to overcome.

Calvin Bassey in action for Rangers during a UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Red Star Belgrade.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“As someone said before, the character shown from us has been amazing and we will show that same character, that same drive and same passion and hopefully get a result in Portugal.”

Bassey, a product of Leicester City’s youth academy, has developed into a fan favourite among the Ibrox faithful and the Nigerian international is focused on continuing to churn out good performances.

He added: “Competitions are always challenging. and there is a lot of travelling. It is demanding on you physically and mentally but this is the position I have always wanted to be in.

“I have wanted to play week in week out, I wanted to play in internationals and European competitions.

“So I can’t get to this stage now and give up or feel sorry for myself. I have just got to take each game as it comes and try and give the best performance I can give no matter where I am playing.”

While admitting their Old Firm loss was a tough result to take, Bassey is eager to play his part in helping his team mates bounce back quickly.

He stated: “Obviously you could see on the pitch that we weren’t happy but, as the boos said, we have got to put it behind us and move forward.

“We have got big games coming up and we believe that is not over until it is over. We still have a lot to play for and a lot to fight for.