S.C. Braga and Rangers will fancy their chances of further progression in the Europa League when the face off at the Estadio Municipal de Braga during the Quarter Final first-leg on Thursday evening.

Both clubs have already upset the odds in the competition, with Braga seeing off A.C Monaco over two legs in the last-16, while Rangers shocked Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the knockout play-off round.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, who withstood a second leg fightback from Red Star Belgrade to eventually prevail 4-2 on aggregate in the previous round, will be focused on advancing to the semi-final stage.

Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-final. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Retaining their Scottish Premiership title has been the Ibrox club’s main priority this season but Sunday’s 2-1 Old Firm defeat to rivals Celtic has left them six points adrift at the top of the table with six games remaining.

Van Bronckhorst is eyeing an immediate response from his players when they travel to Portugal as they look to put their latest domestic setback behind them.

Rangers best hope of winning silverware this term now appears to be in the Europa League but having won just five of their last ten games in all competition, they will need to up their game to lift the trophy.

Braga, who currently sit 24 points behind Primeira Liga pacesetters Porto in fourth place, have endured a lacklustre campaign to date, with consistency proving their major downfall.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men did, however, pulled off their most impressive result of the season last Friday, beating third-placed Benfica 3-2.

It was an eye-catching performance that will give them plenty of confidence ahead of facing the Scottish champions as they target a first-leg advantage.

Their form at home in Europe this season has yielded 12 goals, recording three group stage victories as they finished runners-up behind Red Star Belgrade before knocking out Sheriff Tiraspol and Monaco.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does S.C. Braga vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: S.C. Braga vs Rangers

What: Europa League (Quarter-Final - First Leg)

Where: Estadio Municipal de Braga

When: Thursday, April 7th – kick-off 8.00pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on BT Sports 2. Coverage begins at 7.15am. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport website or app. Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Rangers TV.

What are the latest match odds?

S.C BRAGA 13/10 | DRAW 12/5 | RANGERS 2/1

What’s the team news ahead of S.C. Braga vs Rangers?

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is without lead striker Alfredo Morelos for the rest of the campaign after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

Playmaker Ianis Hagi posted a video of him playing keepie uppies yesterday as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery, while midfield starlet Alex Lowry is another absentee through injury.

Glen Kamara could reclaim his place in the Dutchman’s line-up by replacing John Lundstram in midfield and Fashion Sakala is also pushing for a start as he battles Kemar Roofe to lead the line.

Rangers' Alex Lowry made his first senior start in the 1-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Van Bronckhorst confirmed: “We don’t have Hagi, Morelos and Lowry, who is also unavailable.”

Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal is unlikely to alter his starting XI much from the side that defeated Benfica last week.