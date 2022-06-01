The Swiss striker failed to break into the first-team upon his return from a loan spell in January

Cedric Itten has left Rangers to join Swiss Super League outfit BSC Young Boys in his homeland.

The 25-year-old striker arrived at Ibrox in the summer of 2020 and was part of Steven Gerrard’s squad to win the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title.

The Swiss international, capped seven times by his national side, made 49 appearances in total for Rangers, scoring nine goals including their final league match of the season against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Young Boys, who finished a disappointing campaign in third spot behind FC Basel and Zurich, announced the capture of Itten on a four-year-deal until the summer of 2026.

A statement on the Rangers official website read: “Rangers can today confirm striker Cedric Itten has joined BSC Young Boys for an undisclosed fee.

“Striker Itten initially joined Rangers in the summer of 2020, and he went on to make 49 appearances for the club.

“He also scored nine goals, with a number of those being crucial in the delivery of title number 55 to Ibrox in 2020/2, not least a late strike against Motherwell in the December of that season that turned a tight match in the Light Blues’ favour.

“To date, he has been capped seven times by the Swiss national team, has scored four goals and will be aiming to join their World Cup-bound squad in November.

“Everyone at Ibrox wishes Cedric well for this next month in his career.”

Itten bid farewell to Rangers fans and his team-mates in an emotional post on his Instagram account as he revealed the memory of winning the Premiership title still gives him “goosebumps.”

He posted an image of the team with the top-flight trophy and another with the Scottish Cup, accompanied by the message: “I want to say thank you to everyone involved at the club, to my teammates and especially to the fans.

“I enjoyed every single minute of my time at this club and I was always very produd to represent the bad.

Cedric Itten equalised for Rangers with a powerful header.

“When I came in, we had one big aim, to be back at the top. We achieved it together! I still get goosebumps thinking of 55.

“Despite Covid and illness I’m very happy to finish the season with a goal in my last game and to win the Scottish Cup together.

“I promise you, I will always follow, I will always cheer the boys in blue. All the best, your Ced the Ted.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have unveiled defender John Souttar as the club’s first new summer addition.

The centre-back signed a pre-contract agreement back in January and has now officially left Hearts, joining the Ibrox side until 2026.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with RangersTV, Souttar said: “It’s been a long time since I signed the pre-contract in January, but it’s a brilliant day for me and my family to join Rangers.

“It (the move) nearly happened in January, so it was obviously a case of dealing with that setback happening and focusing on my football.

“It was definitely difficult at the time but I just gave 100 per cent focus on the task in hand at Hearts. I had a small wee injury problem a few months but it was always in my head to get back for the Scotland games and get ready for the summer.

“When I first signed in January, I knew having been brought up in Scotland the size of the club and what it means to people.

John Souttar is officially a Rangers player. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“When I met the manager it was exciting. Obviously he was just in the door as well and he gave me his thoughts on how he wants to play.

“I think the last few months have been unbelievable for everyone at the club. The Europa League run was amazing so it’s a very exciting time to join the football club.