Four new additions joined the Light Blues while several youngsters left Ibrox on loan

The month of January saw Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst bring FOUR new additions to Ibrox with the Dutchman leaving a lot of his transfer business until late in the window after receiving a club-record fee for academy graduate Nathan Patterson who was sold to Everton.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters Stephen Kelly (Salford City), Jake Hastie (Linfield), Josh McPake (Tranmere Rovers), Kai Kennedy (Hamilton) and Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) departed the Gers on loan, while flop summer signing Juninho Bacuna joined Birmingham City on a permanent basis and Hearts centre-back John Souttar agreed a pre-contract.

Aaron Ramsey could make his second appearance for Rangers against Hibs.

GlasgowWorld spoke to fans outside Ibrox Stadium to gauge their thoughts on the club’s January transfer dealings:

One supporter said: “I think things are definitely looking more positive for the remainder of the season.

“Aside from Nathan Patterson, the players that left the club have gone without really affecting the matchday squad. We’ve got players returning from injury as well.

“If I was to be picky, I would’ve loved another Alfredo (Morelos) type striker even on loan and John Souttar in early.”

Another fan stated: “I know some people are against the loan market and of course, it’s still early days with Diallo and Ramsey but the calibre of those two players suggests to me that we’re now operating on an entirely different level under Gio which is encouraging.

“I can’t wait to see these guys rip it up. In my opinion, attracting a player of Aaron Ramsey’s calibre cannot be underestimated.

“For all that Steven Gerrard annoyed me the way he left I do feel letting Defoe leave was a mistake as he was a very useful option to have.”

One supporter was delighted Van Bronckhorst managed to retain his key players amid plenty of interest from other clubs.

He admitted: “I was worried in case we lost one or more of our main players because I’m sure there would’ve been enquiries for guys like Barisic, Kent, Morelos and definitely Aribo.

“I’m sure the club were bracing themselves for that to happen, but thankfully we’ve kept all of them. I think keeping hold of Aribo was absolutely vital and I’m so glad he’s still here. I’m excited by the prospect of interplay between Ramsey, Aribo, Kent and Diallo.”

Another fan said: “I think the squad looks really strong. Ross Wilson and the board shouldn’t get any stick for the transfer business we’ve completed.

“We’re well covered in most areas but I suspect we’ll see some movement in the summer. I’m ok with that if we win the league again and are able to receive a good fee for them.”

Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring five minutes into his debut for Rangers against Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

One fan was surprised that various fringe players remained at Ibrox, given their first-team opportunities will continue to be limited.

He stated: “Overall, I’m happy with the business Gio has done. I’m slightly shocked that (Jack) Simpson and (John) Lundstram survived the window, to be honest.

“I’d be surprised if either plays again this season. Personally, I think it would’ve been better to send them out on loan and put them in the shop window for the summer.

“Ramsey’s signing has brought a real buzz to the supporters that we have missed for years and I’m looking forward to (James) Sands bedding in to the squad and finding his feet.

USA international midfielder James Sands pictured in action during his debut for Rangers in their 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I think that could be a great signing and wee Diallo looks a bag of tricks as well. I’d say the only downside was not signing Souttar now as I think we would have used him between now and the end of the season.”

Another supporter admitted: “It’s been a superb window in my eyes. I think we were all terrified at the start and were bracing ourselves for bids for Aribo, Kent, Kamara and Barisic too.