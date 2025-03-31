Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diehard Rangers supporter and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has laid into his wrestling rival CM Punk.

WWE Superstar and well-known Rangers fan Drew McIntyre has hit back at fellow wrestling icon CM Punk after his attempt to troll him from Celtic Park recently.

In the past year, Punk has grown fond of the Hoops. Following WWE’s Monday Night Raw event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, the fan favourite and new Celtic supporter was given a stadium tour by the club, including access to the trophy to get up close and personal with the Scottish Premiership title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

While wearing a Celtic shirt and standing behind the trophies, Punk couldn’t help but take the opportunity to goad rival fan McIntyre. He was recorded taking out his phone and saying: “I’ve got to send this picture to Drew.”

Drew McIntyre defends beloved Rangers and takes swipe at CM Punk

McIntyre has since hit back at Punk, taking to social media with a berating response aimed at his wrestling rival and a challenge to boot.

“Punk couldn’t tell you one player in the entire Celtic team, never mind one fact about Scottish football,” McIntyre said in a clip posted by the WWE UK social media account. “I’m all about Scottish football in general succeeding but if you want to go about facts and figures Punk...

“One of the top three most successful clubs of all time, number one most successful club in Scotland, is Glasgow Rangers.

“So get it right and just name three players, even use Google. Try and pronounce the names right and try and say football. Fitbaw mate! It’s not soccer, freaking loser. The only thing that drew you to that club is this guy right here.”

Rangers eye Europa League semi-finals

Rangers’ Scottish Premiership season may have presented them with a mountain to climb but their recent Old Firm derby win has put them in great stead to take on their next Europa League opponents.

After their 3-0 stunner in January at Ibrox, Rangers secured another win over Celtic before the international break. Thanks to a late Hamza Igamane, the Light Blues snatched a 3-2 win from another action-packed derby.

They have since gone on to beat Dundee in another high-scoring clash, coming out on top of the 4-3 thriller. Rangers will soon turn their attention to the Europa League quarter-finals, where Athletic Club await to battle it out for a spot in the final four.

The Gers saw out a nail-biting win over Fenerbahce last time out, making up for a disappointing home display by punching their ticket to the quarters in the penalty shootout.

After the match, praising his players and particularly Jack Butland’s efforts in goal, Barry Ferguson said: “I was delighted with how they finished the game and then you go into penalties and I'm delighted for Jack. He showed his quality. The fans are loving it, these nights are special. I thought the fans stuck behind the players.

“They need to realise what this club's all about. They don't always play well but the one things the fans demand is effort.”