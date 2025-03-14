The interim Ibrox manager reacts to knocking Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce side out of Europe at the last-16 stage

Barry Ferguson guided boyhood club Rangers into the Europa League quarter-finals - then delivered a passionate address of his players after a tense penalty shootout win over Fenerbahce at Ibrox.

Interim boss and former captain Ferguson confessed his nerves were shot to pieces as the shootout unfolded but was thrilled with the character shown by his players to get over the line, insisting it epitomised everything that he wants to see from his team going forward.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Ferguson sighed on TNT Sports when asked for his reaction. “Looking back on the game, you get so involved on the sidelines but I think there were a couple of things we could have done better for the goals. They showed character in abundance tonight and we have to do that going forward.

“One thing I think has been missing is character. One thing the players are doing is they're listening. We've still got to work at a lot of things but that tonight is what my teams are built on. When you play against really good teams they're going to hurt you in stages and you have to let them have the ball. I'm proud of the players and I'm just delighted for the club as whole.

“I was delighted with how they finished the game and then you go into penalties and I'm delighted for Jack. He showed his quality. The fans are loving it, these nights are special. I thought the fans stuck behind the players.

“They need to realise what this club's all about. They don't always play well but the one things the fans demand is effort.

“I never practise penalties. I said to the players you decide, I'm not going to decide who's taking the penalties. I know they're good players but it takes more than a good player at Rangers, that's something we're trying to drill into them.

“Tonight was a big test for them and I think they came through it. It's easy for your head to go down at 2-0 but they never gave in.”