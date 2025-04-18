Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the Spanish media’s take on Rangers losing out in Bilbao to exit the Europa League.

Rangers are out of the Europa League after a 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao at the quarter final stage.

An Oihan Sancet penalty and Nico Williams strike was enough to eliminate the Ibrox side after a 0-0 draw at Ibrox in leg one. Rangers were left aggrieved by a penalty they did not get for a shirt pull that ripped the jersey of Cyriel Dessers, but VAR was not called to intervene.

With the Premiership title race all but done and domestic cups also done for this season at Rangers, the club now have five post split games before the season ends. Here is how the Spanish media reacted to the game in Bilbao, from record smashing, Barry Ferguson struggles and baffling claim on a ‘slight’ pull that ripped a shirt.

Estadio Deportivo

“Athletic received their first scare right at the start of the match. Tavernier had a chance from a set piece that gave Valverde's team a scare from the very start. However, it seemed to give them a chance to react, as the Basques immediately had clearer chances. Nico Williams, Sancet, and Ruiz de Galarreta had a triple chance that almost resulted in Athletic's first goal. The youngest of the Williams brothers had the clearest chance of the first half when he finished off a pass from Maroan completely alone in the goal and shot wide because he was too forced to reach the goal.

“Athletic dominated throughout the match , but Rangers created plenty of danger with every opportunity they created. However, everything changed in the three minutes of first-half stoppage time. Sannadi forced the move, and Sancet took charge of dispelling the Glasgow ghosts when Berenguer missed. The second half was a carbon copy of the first. Athletic dominated from the very first play and had the clearest chances, while Rangers looked to counterattack as their main threat.”

Mundo Deportivo

“The Lions were far superior to a rocky Scottish team, but they did not stop until they took another step, the penultimate one, towards the grand final at San Mamés. Ernesto Valverde 's team was far superior to the Scottish side for many stages of the match. The home side clearly dominated the first half, but this evident superiority was not reflected in the scoreboard. A penalty on the stroke of halftime allowed Sancet to make it 1-0 shortly before both teams headed to the locker room.

“The Scots, having lost everything, took a step forward in the second half and caused a few moments of difficulty for a red-and-white team that recovered quickly and found in another of their most unbalanced players the formula to seal the victory. Nico Williams , heading in a De Marcos cross , sealed Bilbao's victory and their place in the semi-finals. Ferguson struggled to put together his formation given his team's absences, particularly defensively. Souttar replaced Starling in the center of defense, Jephthah replaced the suspended Popper , and Diomande replaced Rice . The Scottish side lined up with a back five, a midfield four, and a striker. The visiting coach improvised a new defense on the fly, switching Diomande , one of his most creative players, to play as a left-back.”

Radio Popular

“San Mamés set a new attendance record for the second leg of the quarterfinals between Athletic Club and Rangers FC. According to official data, 52,114 spectators attended the match, making it the largest attendance in the history of the Bilbao stadium. The new record has surpassed the 52,061 attendees recorded on February 29, 2024, during the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atlético Madrid. Until this match, the highest attendance at San Mamés this season had been reached on December 4, with 51,364 spectators for the league match against Real Madrid.”

RTVE

“Athletic Club has qualified for the Europa League semi-finals after its victory against Glasgow Rangers (2-0) in the second leg, which was decided with a penalty goal converted by Oihan Sancet just before half-time and a header from Nico Williams ten minutes from time. As in the first leg, this time with an 11-man Rangers squad and in front of 52,114 loyal fans at San Mamés, the red-and-white team created more chances than their opponents, but with the reward of goals that allowed them to reach their third European semi-final after those of 1977 and 2012, and to be within two matches of the final at San Mamés.

“Between the break and the vertigo, Athletic Club reached Liam Kelly's goal with actions on both flanks that were not rewarded after two shots from Oihan Sancet that did not find the target before the first quarter of an hour, with a Glasgow Rangers struggling to get into the opponent's half, and an Athletic Club better settled on the pitch. Ernesto Valverde's men always took control of the match with a high pace of play, neutralized by the defensive order of the Scots, who called for a penalty for a slight hold by Dani Vivian on Cyriel Dessers inside the area that ripped the Nigerian's shirt, while Ridvan Yilmaz, injured , had to be replaced by Connor Barron before the first half hour.”

Eldes Marque

“In the first half, Athletic came out very dominant. They quickly gained possession and continued to lay siege to Kelly's goal, which was defended in a Numantian-style manner with five or even six players in a line. But the shots left no room for doubt. By halftime, the Basque team had 15 shots, with several blocked at near-point range, while the Scots had only attempted one shot, and that was from midfield against Julen Agirrezabala.

“In a thrilling final stretch, with Maroan Sannadi repeatedly attacking the Blues' defense, he managed to force a clear penalty from Souttar, which was perfectly executed by Oihan Sancet. The Navarrese "Deer" scored, deceiving goalkeeper Kelly, and thus achieving his 17th goal of the season. From then on, the match went into halftime. The battle, which did not let up in intensity in the second half, will reward them with a ticket to the semi-finals, to be played (on May 1 and 8) against Manchester United, who for their part drew 2-2 in the first leg of their match and also in the second leg... but won 5-4 in extra time . The first leg of the semi-finals would be in Bilbao and the second leg at Old Trafford, with the grand final being at San Mamés on Wednesday, May 21. This Holy Thursday night in Bilbao was refereed by Bosnian international referee Irfan Peljto.”