The Rangers hero has spotted a Europa League moment that he feels left the manager fuming.

Kris Boyd has spotted the Rangers moment against Athletic Bilbao that he feels left Barry Ferguson losing his cool.

The Light Blues have come to the end of their Europa League road with a 2-0 defeat off the La Liga side, who’s city will host the final later this Spring. Rangers headed into the game with a 0-0 scoreline after a draw at Ibrox but a penalty by Oihan Sancet put the hosts on the way to victory.

Nico Williams finished things off in the second half to eliminate Rangers at the quarter-final stage, amid controversy over Cyriel Dessers possibly having a penalty going abegging after a shirt pull that literally ripped his jersey went unpunished. Rangers’ penalty is what Boyd thinks will have interim boss Ferguson in fits of anger, as before John Souttar’s costly tackle, there was a chance to end that situation before it happened.

Rangers moment of rage

Boyd started on Sky: “Sancet sends Liam Kelly the wrong way, 1-0 Athletic Club. It’s been coming, they have had numerous chances first half. They pick the ball up in the middle of the pitch and it is a lovely ball down the side. It’s a penalty kick but I will go back. Barry Ferguson will be absolutely raging. There was one and a half minutes of added time, they take have a quick free kick. They just launch it into the corner instead of killing the game and from there Athletic Club go and the counter, get the penalty kick and it is 1-0.”

He continued later in the programme: “Athletic Club showed why they are favourites for the tournament, especially at home, the finals in five weeks in Bilbao. I think Rangers, in the second half, asked questions of them, but the penalty that Rangers gave away, right on half-time, just killed the game. The free kick, maybe halfway through injury time, just kill he game.

“Go in at half-time, regroup and as soon as Barry Ferguson made a change at half-time, Balogun goes off with what looks like a sore one in his cheek. After that, it was difficult for Rangers. They asked a few questions, Raskin had one that was saved, and then went off the post. James Tavernier switches off and Nico Williams heads in the second one, and that totally kills it. Rangers were beaten by the better team over two legs, there's no doubt about that.”

Penalty inquest

Boyd feels that big question marks will lurk over why Dessers did not get a penalty in the first half. He added: “I think for Rangers, to get to that stage was a fantastic achievement. To get further, you needed everything to go your way and I'll still go back to that pull. I mean, Cyriel Dessers’ shirt was pulled off him in the first half. It is a clear penalty kick, no getting away from it, it's a clear penalty kick. Why the referee was not sent to the monitor, I will never know.

“I think there will be serious questions asked about why that penalty kick wasn't given. We all sat here and said it was as clear a penalty as you'll see, and not to be sent to the monitor. It was disappointing from a Rangers point of view, but as I said, the better team over the two-legs won. There's a few games left, that's it. There's five games left and it's a case of just getting through them. I think there's people who say they're meaningless games.

“I don't think they are, because there's players there that have underperformed again domestically, so they're under pressure to show a level of performance between now and the end of the season. You're a big football club, you're under pressure to win every single game. I think there are still challenges there for the players. The rumours in terms of the takeover in the summer, if you want to be part of Rangers going forward, then you're going to have to perform and get results between now and the end of the season. There's nothing to play for. You've seen it at the weekend, Barry, the amount of changes you made, hoping to get through .

“There's nothing to play for in terms of trophies, but in terms of these players in the future, there's a lot to play for, because once again there's going to be questions asked of them domestically. It's been a really poor season. European football can paper over so many cracks, and that's exactly what it's done for a period of time this season again. But domestically, I'll say it again, it's not been good enough.”