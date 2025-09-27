The former Hibs and Fulham man believes players getting ‘lambasted’ every week isn’t helping things at Ibrox

As the pressure builds on Russell Martin and Rangers, a former Scotland International believes he never had the full support of Rangers fans from the get-go.

Following the defeat to Genk, there were more cries at Ibrox for Martin to be sacked. A goal from former Celtic striker, Oh Hyeon-gyu was enough to give the Belgian side three points against 10-man Rangers, following Mohamed Diomande’s sending off. On another day, the South Korean number nine could’ve scored a hat-trick at Ibrox, as Genk split open the Rangers defence on numerous occasions.

As Rangers now look ahead to Livingston away on Sunday afternoon in a match that is a must-win for Martin if he wants to keep his job. The Gers currently have four points from five games in their worst league start for 47 years. Despite this, former Hibs boss, John Collins believes the Rangers supporters aren’t helping things.

Rangers players get ‘lambasted from kick-off’

Speaking alongside Tom English and Billy Dodds on BBC Sportsound, Collins said: “He's up against it. The fans probably didn't want him in the first place. He's got off to a bad start. There’s lots of new players. A lot of them looking low in confidence.

“Nobody talks about it. The Rangers supporters are on their back from day one. Rangers fans have got to think, if you're having a go at your players constantly, you're not going to make them better and sometimes, I hear it every week, ‘the fans pay their money, they're entitled to shout and say what they want’.

“You know what, if you're a good supporter, you don't shout and bawl at your team at half-time and think you're going to make them play better. That's not the real world. Players need confidence. You come to a new club, and all you're getting is lambasted from kick-off. I feel for the Rangers players and the manager.”

Rangers played well against Genk when down to 10 - Collins

“I thought they did well. When a man down, they tried to pass the ball. I've heard people saying, get the ball forward, in the box. Down to 10 men, you're going to try and keep the ball and they did try and keep the ball, and they did try and move up the pitch using the ball.

“They did create a chance right at the very end, but it was cleared off the line. So, sometimes everybody looks at all the negatives. But as a manager, I heard Russell Martin after the game. Of course, as a manager, you're looking for positives in your performance and at the end of the game, he said the same thing.

“He was proud of his players at the end of the game, because they kept going, they kept wanting the ball. The biggest crime in football is not wanting the ball and kicking up the park aimlessly and hopeless, hoping for something that's going to happen. He's not that type of manager. I don't think he's going to change.”