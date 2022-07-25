The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Monday.

With the 2022/23 season just five days away, Rangers and Celtic are applying the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of starting their Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Glasgow giants have both enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, with the Ibrox club expected to announced Ridvan Yilmaz as their seventh and final signing in the coming days.

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding both clubs today....

English Championship club target loan move for striker

Kemar Roofe could leave Rangers this summer as Sheffield Wednesday lead the race to secure a loan transfer.

The Jamaican international has endured an injury-plagued spell in Glasgow since joining in 2020 and has yet to feature this season after sustaining another setback.

According to various reports, Owls boss Darren Moore views Roofe as the “missing link” for his side as they look to secure a season-long loan agreement.

The striker still has two years remaining on his current deal at Ibrox, with League One side Derby County also reportedly eyeing a move.

Winger holds talks with Premiership rivals

Dundee United have been in contact with Rangers about a potential deal to sign Glenn Middleton.

The winger has played at Ibrox since January 2018 but is reportedly open to a move away from Ibrox this summer.

The 22-year-old’s game time has been severely limited in recent years, spending time out on loan at St Johnstone, Bradford City and Hibernian.

New Tangerines manager Jack Ross worked with Middleton during their time at Easter Road and has expressed his desire to bring in new recruits, with a wide man top of his priority list.

The arrival of Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo in pre-season has pushed Middleton further down the pecking order.

Middleton is also believed to have options abroad, with Greek Super League club Atromitos, managed by ex-Wales boss Chris Coleman, keen on the playmaker.

Celtic turn down loan bid for centre-back

Celtic have reportedly knocked back a loan offer from French side Toulouse for defender Stephen Welsh.

The centre-back, who remains under contract until 2025, looks set to play a back-up to Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers again this season.

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic have rejected an approach from the Ligue 1 club, with Welsh viewed as an important member of Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

The Australian currently has five central defensive options available to him and the Scotland Under-21 international has been a regular starter during pre-season in the absence of injured Starfelt.

Griffiths not offered Livingston deal

Ex-Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths won’t be re-joining his former club Livingston.

The 31-year-old spent three years in West Lothian before moving to Dundee in 2009 and has been in training in a bid to get his fitness levels up as he searched for a new club.

Lions boss David Martindale confirmed there are no plans to offer the former Scotland international a deal.

He admitted: “Leigh was just scunnered with football and I had a chat with him after we played Dundee. I told him if there was anything I could do to help him he could give me a shout.

“I know he has had some trouble off the park but everyone in football I have spoken to about Leight said how good a guy he is. e’s worked so hard, he’s lost weight and body fat, and he’s been brilliant around the place.