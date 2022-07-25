The Colombian international hasn’t featured since March after sustaining a thigh injury that required surgery.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos took part in a full training session at Ibrox this morning as he stepped up his return from injury.

The Colombian talisman hasn’t featured since March when he suffered a season-ending thigh injury on international duty that required surgery, preventing him from starting the Europa League Final and the club’s Scottish Cup triumph.

Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst strengthened his attacking options over the summer with the addition of Antonio Colak from PAOK but the Dutchman will be eager for Morelos to provide strong competition in the coming weeks ahead of domestic and European fixtures.

Alfredo Morelos is Rangers most prolific goalscorer.

With the 2022/23 campaign kicking off this weekend, Rangers invited supporters to attend an open training session at the stadium on Monday ahead of their Premiership opener against Livingston.

New signings Colak, Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Malik Tillman all took part in the session, but it was the shock presence of Morelos that excited fans most.

The 26-year-old has been pictured spending a lot of time in the gym at the club’s Auchenhowie Training Centre during pre-season but he is now back on the pitch and is believed to be targeting a comeback as soon as possible.

Rangers came from 2-0 down to beat newly-promoted Championship side Queen’s Park 3-2 in their final pre-season encounter on Sunday, just 24 hours after losing narrowly to Tottenham Hotspur.

A mix of first-team fringe and academy players started the game, with the likes of Leon King, James Sands, Adam Devine and Fashion Sakala getting further minutes.

Former Millwall star Zak Lovelace impressed as a second-half substitute, while Polish full-back Mateusz Zukowski proved to be a real driving force fown the right-hand side in an entertaining contest.

Ben Davies was handed 45 minutes of action before being replaced by Nikola Katic at the break and Steven Davis had a penalty saved by Spiders goalkeeper Jacques Heraghty.

Team: McCrorie, Jack, Davis, Sands (Zukowski; 65), S. Wright (McCann; 65), Davies (Katic; 45), Sakala, Arfield, King, Devine, Tillman (Lovelace; 65)