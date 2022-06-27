All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to step up their transfer efforts.

Celtic and Rangers are both pushing to complete deals as the summer transfer window continues.

We saw an exciting title race go to the penultimate game of the season in the campaign just gone, and next season’s race should be just as exciting.

Both clubs looked strong last season, and they will be even stronger come August, if they get their way in the summer window.

It has been far from a frantic start for both sides, but it’s expected the rate at which deals are completed will pick up in the coming weeks.

And in that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding both clubs.

Souza problem

Lommel defender Vinicius Souza continues to be linked with a move to Celtic, but there could be a problem.

According to the Daily Record, Fenerbahce have now renewed their efforts to sign Souza despite being rejected previously.

That could be a big problem for Celtic, who are said to be pushing for a deal to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

Jota hold-up

Celtic continue to wait on the completion of the deal to sign Jota on a permanent deal.

A deal has already been reached with Benfica, but there has been a hold-up, and while the Hoops stars returned for pre-season, Jota has been snapped at a music festival.

It’s expected the deal will go through, but Celtic are having to be patient.

Colak efforts

Rangers are set to step up their efforts to land forward Antonio Colak, according to reports.

The Scottish Sun claim the PAOK frontman is one of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s main targets this summer.

Colak has scored three goals in 24 league appearances for PAOK, but he could be available for a low fee this summer.