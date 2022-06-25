The new Scottish Premiership season is getting closer and clubs across the country continue to make moves in the transfer market.

Celtic and Rangers are being kept busy during the summer transfer window as both clubs look to add new players to strengthen their ranks while also keeping a hold of their top stars.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be facing a huge setback as Premier League club Brighton are said to be considering a move for one of their star midfielders after losing a key player of their own to Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has already been busy adding new faces to his squad with former Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist the most recent acquisition and could now be about to turn his attention to a Liverpool full-back who the Hoops targeted once before.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

Brighton interested in Rangers ace Glen Kamara

90min are reporting that Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Glen Kamara from Rangers.

The 26-year old would be viewed by the south coast side as an ideal replacement for Yves Bissouma, who recently joined Tottenham Hotspur for an initial £25 million fee.

The same report also claims that Bundesliga clubs including RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are monitoring the situation involving former Arsenal youth player.

Rangers signed Kamara from Dundee in January 2019 and the Finland international has become a crucial part of the Ibrox side’s midfield, playing a key role in their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title win and their run to the Europa League final last season.

Celtic look to sign Liverpool defender Ben Davies

According to the Liverpool Echo, Celtic are interested in signing Liverpool full-back Ben Davies this summer.

The Hoops had previously looked to land the 26-year old from Preston North End in January 2021 but missed out when Jurgen Klopp’s side came calling.

Davies moved to Anfield for a fee of £500,000 but did not make an appearance for the Reds and was loaned out to Sheffield United for the 2021/22 season.

The Echo are reporting that the Anfield club are expecting to make a “healthy profit” if Davies is to leave without ever kicking a ball on Merseyside with a total fee in the region of £4 million quoted.