Rangers are set for a further blow after their Wolves loanee’s red card against Dundee on Saturday.

Domestic woes continued on Saturday for new head coach Russell Martin as they drew 1-1 with a struggling Dark Blues side who have been put out the Premier Sports Cup after defeats to lower league clubs Airdrie and Alloa Athletic. Ryan Astley headed them in front before Nasser Djiga was sent off for hauling back Finlay Robertson as he broke through on goal.

James Tavernier levelled up from the penalty spot to salvage a point, but amid their Premiership struggles, Rangers are on the bring of the Champions League play-off stage. They beat Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in the first leg of their third round qualifier on Tuesday but progress from that could cost their summer import at Wolves a crack at Celtic.

Why Wolves loanee will miss Rangers vs Celtic

The next Rangers game domestically is Alloa in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 next weekend, but, SPFL rules state that a ban must be served in the competition in which the red card was received. That means the next league game will be missed by the defender, and that was set to be a trip to St Mirren live on Sky Sports during August 24th.

His red card woe is set to be exacerbated with Rangers having taken up the SPFL on an option for all Scottish clubs to postpone their fixture sandwiched between both legs of their European play-off ties, should they get there. While Martin’s side are not yet through, they are huge favourites with their three goal cushion, and that postponement is likely unless they collapse on the continent.

That means the St Mirren game will be postponed if they hold on and next after that is Celtic at Ibrox the following Sunday. Missing Djiga would be a huge blow, as he as impressed in Europe since coming in from Wolves. Celtic have opted not to postpone their game against Livingston, so should they beat Aberdeen and the Lions then win in Govan, Rangers could be 10 points behind before September is finished.

Russell Martin on Rangers vs Dundee

Martin said on the draw against Dundee: “Every club I have been at, it’s a bit of pain, and when you get through that pain, it’s so worth it. I don’t think I expected anything less coming here; it’s not going to be a quick fix. This club has not had success for a long, long time. I’ve been asked about the supporters’ reaction and I just don’t have a problem because I understand it.

“We are at a point now at this club where something needed to change. The ownership has changed, there’s a new coaching staff, there’s new players, there’s hopefully a new way of behaving in the training ground – properly, every single day, regarding standards and what’s expected at this football club. So it’s not a quick fix and this is not me coming out and making excuses.

“I think we change the manager from year to year and nothing really changes. So now it’s about really changing the culture and the feel of the club day in and day out. That will end up in a good outcome. Good process, good people, will always end up in a good outcome. But maybe not so quickly as everyone wants.”