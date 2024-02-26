Brendan Rodgers hails the Celtic fans following the 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Chris Sutton has told Rangers titles aren't handed out in February after a last-gasp Celtic win over Motherwell.

The scoreline at full-time read 3-1 to the Hoops but that didn't tell the whole tale of a match that was a hard task for Brendan Rodgers' side. They trailed 1-0 at the break thanks to a Blair Spittal strike.

Adam Idah levelled and it wasn't until the 94th minute where the Norwich City loanee struck the second, before Luis Palma's winner soon after. And on co-commentary duties for Sky Sports, Celtic legend Sutton delivered a reminder: “Relief for Brendan Rodgers. Relief for Celtic. No titles won just yet.”

He added: "From Celtic's perspective, it is about using this second half performance now as a catalyst in the run-in. This is going to go to the wire.

"Idah and Yang, the impact they made, absolutely massive. Big three points for Celtic. Motherwell pushed them all the way."

Up next for the Hoops is a clash with Dundee at Parkhead this Wednesday. Then they face a trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts this Sunday, with two points to make up on arch-rivals Rangers, who are out on first place.

