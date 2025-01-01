Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United striker and former targets form part of the January transfer contenders at Rangers.

If they are to have any chance of mounting a title challenge, Rangers simply have to get the transfer window right this January.

Whether they can or not will be on the minds of fans. A mixed bag of recruitment in the summer has left the club on the brink of yet another rebuild amid several behind the scenes changes, but there’s still plenty to play for this campaign.

They may stand way off the pace of Celtic but boss Philippe Clement knows he needs progress from his team to show he’s the man to lead Rangers forward. January could help him with that.

From Leeds United stars to far-flung regions, here are six Rangers transfer contenders for January.

Isaac Price

Standard Liege’s Northern irish midfielder is another who has been linked and current boss Ivan Leko has tried to shelve chatter until the window opens. Rangers have had some impressive performers in midfielder like Nico Raskin but depth required.

Marko Soldo

Croatian midfielder left Dinamo Zagreb in the summer and hasn’t looked back by kicking on elsewhere in his homeland with NK Osijek. Rangers said to be one of the ones interested in him and one thing Clement does lack is and out and out destroyer in the middle of the park. Soldo plays that CDM role for his current club. Six goals and four assists in that role too.

Joe Gelhardt

The Leeds United striker has been heavily linked as one man who Clement could move for in January. Has plenty of experience at Elland Road but chances limited of late, with Rangers in need of consistency in the focal point department.

Iqraam Rayners

After hitting 17 goals in 39 appearances for Stellenbosch FC last season, the South African forward has now struck double digits already for Mamelodi Sundowns. Rangers have already moved into unfamiliar markets with Hamza Igamane with some early success, could Rayners be next?

Kaiky

With Rangers possibly on the hunt for a defender amid injuries at the back, could they return for the Almeria man? He hasn’t been a regular for the Spanish second tier side this season. It was claimed in the summer that Almeria turned down formal bid from Rangers the centre back, with a deal worth a €750k loan plus €7m and 30% sell-on clause rejected.

Lawrence Shankland

It’s the great will it or won’t it transfer saga. This time last year, talk was rife over Shankland moving from Hearts to Ibrox. Now in the final six months of his deal, despite an indifferent campaign with the Jambos, a possible cut-price move may be there for Rangers if they need someone who has proven to know where the net is at Premiership level.