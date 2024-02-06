Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippe Clement’s in-form Rangers team have the chance to leapfrog Celtic in the table as they play host to Aberdeen in a crucial match in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Rangers have a 100 percent record in 2024, making them firm favourites to get the victory, but they face a challenging test against a man with a wealth of managerial experience in Neil Warnock.

The ex-Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town boss has succeeded Barry Robson in the Pittodrie dugout and claims he wants to have ‘plenty of fun’ with Aberdeen as he looks to revive the club’s faltering season.

At 75-years of age, Warnock’s appointment is very much for the here and now and the Dons faithful will hope that he can have an instant impact on results for the remainder of the season.

Aberdeen remain focused on the long-term project and are taking their time appointing a manager for the 2024/25 season. As planning continues for next term the club have also hired a key figure in former Wolves and Norwich scout Chris Badlan who will assume the role of the club’s new head of recruitment.

Badlan has a wealth of experience in English football which has seen him also work with the likes of Blackpool and Coventry. During his time with the Sky Blues he is credited with the signing of prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres - now of Sporting Lisbon - and helped assemble a team that won consecutive promotions to the Championship.

The 40-year-old replaces the departing Jordan Miles, who has taken up a similar role with promotion-chasers Leeds United.

Badlan told the Aberdeen website: “When I spoke with Alan Burrows and Steven Gunn, I made my mind up very quickly that this was something I wanted to be a part of.”