Rangers have resumed their interest in Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Gers were heavily linked with a move for Campbell in January 2020 after his impressive breakout year for the Potters. At the time, Rangers held direct talks with the striker and offered him a lucrative deal to move to Ibrox.

Kevin Campbell, father of Tyreece, confirmed that talks had taken place between his son and Rangers. However, the young forward ultimately committed his future to the Championship side by signing a four and half year deal.

The ex-Arsenal and Everton striker told Football Insider at the time: “I know that there were talks with Rangers because he could talk to them. “I believe that he spoke to Rangers but he felt that at this time in his career and his development the best place was Stoke.”

Rangers remain admirers of Tyrese Campbell despite their setback and are expected to make fresh attempts to sign the left footed forward in the coming months. The forward’s contract with Stoke City is due to expire in the summer, meaning that Rangers are now able to offer the player a new deal while he faces a dilemma over his future.

The Ibrox club are likely to also face opposition from Hellas Verona for Campbell’s services. The Serie A outfit reportedly made a late approach for Campbell on transfer deadline day, with Steven Schumacher’s side ultimately turning down a bid in the region of £1m.

Campbell’s arrival would offer versatility to the Rangers frontline. Over the years, Campbell has proven that he can play, not only as a centre forward, but also as a left winger, attacking midfielder and a right sided winger.

This season has not been Campbell’s most productive in front of goal and he has managed just one goal in 12 league appearances due to injuries. This is a far cry from last season where he registered nine goals and five assists for the Championship side.