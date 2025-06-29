The latest transfer headlines as Rangers edge closer to a key defensive signing

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady is reported to be in ‘advanced talks’ over a move to Rangers as manager Russell Martin aims to add some much needed leadership to his backline at Ibrox.

The Light Blues are in the process of a huge rebuild this summer after Philippe Clement’s departure from the club in February. They have changed managers by bringing in former Championship promotion winner Martin and are also gearing up for a first transfer window under new owners after the San Francisco 49ers successfully completed their acquisition of one of Scotland’s biggest and most historic clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment is expected to be at the forefront of the new ownership’s plans this summer as they aim to offer Martin the ideal tools to succeed in Glasgow and give Celtic a run for their money in terms of this season’s title race.

Rangers in ‘advanced talks’ with Conor Coady

Football Insider understands Rangers are in discussions with Conor Coady’s representatives as they edge closer to completing the signing of the former England international.

The report states that talks over personal terms are at an ‘advanced’ stage adding that sources close to both parties are confident of a deal being reached by early next week.

Birmingham World had claimed that Wolves had also showed interest in signing their former captain earlier in the summer, but it’s now suspected that Rangers are the favourites to get the deal over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coady played 22 league matches for a hapless Leicester City team that were relegated with just 25 points at Premier League level. It marked Coady’s first career relegation and a huge lowpoint just 12 months on from winning the Championship title.

Prior to that, however, he had made 317 appearances for Wolves across all competitions, helping them to win promotion and secure consecutive seventh place finishes in their first two terms in the top-flight. He captained Wolves throughout his time at Molineux and was praised for his ball-playing abilities and his leadership while thriving in a three-at-the-back system.

He also gained loan experience at Everton and helped Sean Dyche’s side survive the drop despite an avalanche of financial difficulties and PSR problems.

Coady is one of two potential arrivals at Ibrox in defence, with the club also showing strong interest in Peterborough’s Emmanuel Fernandez after his EFL Trophy triumph last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Braga hold talks with £3m Celtic ace

Portuguese side Braga have expressed an interest in signing Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, according to reports from Sky Sports. The outlet understands the champions are willing to listen to offers for the Swedish international, who is thought to be surplus to requirements at Parkhead.

Lagerbielke joined the Hoops for £3m in the summer of 2023 but was restricted to just seven league appearances in his debut campaign before spending last season on loan back in the Eredvisie with FC Twente.

As it stands, Braga are the only club to have shown concrete interest in Lagerbielke but a number of English Championship sides are also thought to be keeping tabs on the situation.