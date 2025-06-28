The latest transfer developments as Rangers edge closer to a striker signing

Rangers have been handed a much needed boost in their mission to find a goalscorer this summer. The Ibrox side are in the market for a striker to help fire the club to their first league title since 2021 after four consecutive years of Celtic dominance.

The Light Blues drew nine times and lost seven of their 38 matches last season and are desperate to find someone with the clinical skills to help the team convert more chances and build greater momentum over the course of the season to challenge Celtic for the major honours.

Rangers face the prospect of losing one of last season’s standout performers with Lille keeping close tabs on Hamza Igamane, but there is growing hope that they could replace him with a capable goalscorer in Dor Turgeman of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The eight-time international is viewed as one Israel’s brightest young talents and at 21-years-of-age is seen as a player that could blossom into a real star of the European game.

Dor Turgeman expresses desire to join Rangers

In-demand Dor Turgeman has reportedly told Maccabi Tel Aviv he wants to join Rangers this summer.

Reports in Israel had suggested that Maccabi had been aiming to keep their Israeli stars at the club this summer but it’s now been revealed that the 21-year-old has made his intentions clear amid the rising possibility of a move to Glasgow.

Turgeman scored 20 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last season and also contributed six assists.

The young striker has been a key starter for his country in their early World Cup qualifiers, finding the net in a 4-2 loss to Norway while also contributing a key assist in a 3-1 triumph over Estonia.

Celtic decline £500,000 offer for rising star

Scottish champions Celtic have turned down a £500,000 offer from League One side Bolton Wanders to sign Jonny Kenny this summer.

The young Irish forward, who was signed from Sligo Rovers in 2022, enjoyed a productive two-season loan spell at Shamrock Rovers which saw him score 26 in 76 matches across all competitions while catching the eye most notably with five goals in Europa Conference League group stage.

He’s racked up eight appearances for Republic of Ireland at under-21 level and has ambitions of eventually breaking into the senior set up.

Kenny spent the second half of last season on the fringes of the Celtic team after Kyogo’s exit and made 10 appearances in total, scoring once and providing a single assist. He also featured as a substitute in the Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen and was one of the players to successfully convert his penalty in the shoot-out.

The Daily Record understands Bolton are one of a number of English Football League clubs keeping an eye on Kenny, with a loan move being the most likely option at this stage, given the youngster’s potential.