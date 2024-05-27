Incoming £2m Rangers transfer target 'set' for medical amid hectic schedule as star bids emotional farewell
Rangers defensive target Jose Cordoba looks to be heading for Ibrox after bidding an emotional farewell to his Levski Sofia team mates as the curtain came down on Bulgarian top-flight last night.
The Ibrox club are closing in on their second new arrival of the summer as manager Philippe Clement looks to get the vast majority of his transfer business concluded as early as possible prior to the window officially opening on June 14th.
And centre-back Cordoba has been made a priority target by the Belgian boss, with the Gers firmly in the driving seat to finalise a deal for the 22-year-old.
Reports last week suggested EFL Championship side Norwich City are also interested in the Panama international, but a fresh report from Bulgarian outlet Top Sport claims the player is now set to undergo his Rangers medical over the next 48 hours.
They insists a deal will need to be wrapped up as quickly as possible before Cordoba jets out to link up with his national team for a training camp in Spain ahead of the Copa America tournament this summer.
It is understood Rangers will pay £2million for Cordoba as Clement looks to bolster his rearguard options, with another £1.2m in add-ons also expected to head the Bulgarian side’s way depending on whether certain criteria is met.
Cordoba - who was given a VIP tour of Ibrox earlier this month before taking his seat in the stands to watch Rangers thrash Kilmarnock in a Premiership clash - helped Levski beat champions Ludogorets 1-0 in their final league game last night to consolidate a fourth placed finish in the table.
And TV cameras immediately panned directly in on an emotional Cordoba moments after the full-time whistle, with the defender spotted embracing his teammates and taking the acclaim of supporters after three years at the club.
