A round-up of key headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of a crucial night of Champions League action

Rangers’ demoralising Scottish Cup exit to Queen’s Park has once again ramped up the pressure on beleaguered boss Philippe Clement in what has been a nightmare first full season for the 50-year-old.

The former AS Monaco and Club Brugge manager arrived with strong credentials and was initially able to get the club on an upwards trajectory by spearheading them to a Scottish League Cup victory just months after replacing Michael Beale in October 2023.

However, after missing out on the title last term and losing both the 2024 Scottish Cup and 2024 League Cup final to Celtic in the space of six months, things have quickly unravelled for the Clement, whose side sit an alarming 13 points behind their bitter old-firm foes in the title race with next to no hope of achieving domestic silverware this season.

Clement’s future at Rangers has been a hot topic of debate throughout the season after an inconsistent series of results, particularly away from home, but the vocal critics of the Belgian have never been louder than at this point - and Clement will not have to weather his most vitriolic storm to date if he is to turn things round in Glasgow.

Many critics, including ex-Manchester United chief Mick Brown have shared their verdict on Clement - but none have been quite as scathing as former Light Blues icon Kris Boyd, who has sensationally branded Clement as ‘delusional’.

Kris Boyd urges Rangers to sack Philippe Clement

Rangers legend Kris Boyd believes there is no way back for Philippe Clement at Ibrox and has urged the club to pull the trigger on their under-pressure manager.

In a sensational rant, with Sun Sport, the prolific forward expressed his doubts about Clement’s ability to take the club forward and weather the latest storm, he said: “Even after losing to Queen’s Park and crashing out of the Scottish Cup in one of the biggest shocks in Scottish football, Philippe Clement still hasn’t got his head around what being Rangers manager is about.

“Or, at least, what it should be about.Shots on target? Possession? Rebuilds? Wow. If the big Belgian thinks that’s what matters on a day like yesterday then he’s more deluded on this situation that I actually thought.”

“Let’s get it right, Clement’s Rangers are nothing short of a shambles right now and he simply has to go. I’ve said it before so it’s unlikely anyone will be surprised to hear me say it again. But then my consistency at hitting the mark was always my strong point. No, I’ve been firm on this for months now. Under Clement, Rangers are going nowhere fast and if he’s not prepared to quit then he has to be relieved of his duties.”

Boyd went on to explain that it should be impossible for a heavyweight like Rangers to fall short against Queen’s Park and feels Clement is unable to use the club’s budget or lack of resources after a defeat of this manner.

He went on to criticise Clement for his comments in the post match interview and has accused the 50-year-old of talking ‘nonsense’.

Boyd added: “He talks nonsense after big defeats and leaves everyone scratching their heads wondering if he’s learned a single thing since he’s come to Scotland.The bottom line here is that Rangers are going nowhere with him as manager. Surely the people in charge of the club have to realise that this is a result that they needs addressed. If it’s a case that they cannot afford to sack him because of finances then the fans need to be told.”

Owen Hargreaves outlines the key to victory for Celtic

Former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Celtic’s best route to victory against Bayern Munich is to exploit the German leaders on the counter-attack.

Hargreaves, who lifted four league titles and one Champions League during his time with Bayern, describes Vincent Kompany’s side as very aggressive and attacking minded, but claims their extremely high line can at times lead to openings for the opposition.The TNT Sports pundit explained: "Obviously they’re underdogs - the difference in budgets between Celtic and Bayern is probably in the hundreds of millions. The player power that Bayern have is up there with any team in the Champions League.

"Brendan, with his experience, is a terrific manager. They’ll probably have to play different football to what they do in the league, and that’s always the tricky thing for teams that dominate their league [to play] in Europe, but you have to find something different. I’m sure Brendan will have a game plan for them as a whole, especially as you don’t always know who will play on the day. Obviously, Bayern are so good on the ball, but because they press so aggressively, there can be spaces at the back. We saw that at Villa Park and against Feyenoord, Celtic will have to be clinical when the chances come in transition.

He did, however, warn Celtic that Bayern are starting to learn lessons from previous Champions League defeats: “They (Bayern) play a really aggressive style and there will be moments where they dominate, but I think they’re still trying to find the balance. I’m guessing that Vinny [manager Vincent Kompany] will adjust because of what happened at Villa Park and against Feyenoord and some of the recent league matches.

"At times there can be eight guys forward and just Kim [Min-jae] and [Dayot] Upamecano at the back because they’re trying to create turnovers high up the pitch.But as soon as you’re past that first press, you’re in and that can hurt Bayern. So I wonder if Vinny drops one or two extra and doesn’t commit so many bodies."