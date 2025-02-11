A round-up of key headlines from Rangers and Celtic as pressure increases on Light Blues boss Philippe Clement

Philippe Clement’s future at Rangers remains a topic of heated debate with pundits after the Belgian’s side were dumped out of the Scottish Cup in humiliating fashion by lower league opposition.

The Light Blues, who already failed to defend their Scottish League Cup crown earlier in the campaign after losing to Celtic in the final, were expected to go all out to try and win the Scottish Cup in what likely represented the team’s best hope of silverware after falling 13 points behind the Hoops in this year’s Premiership title race.

However, their dreams of lifting a trophy this term came crumbling down as they were beaten 1-0 by Glasgow rivals Queen’s Park, who became the only the second side to win at Ibrox this season after Lyon in the Europa League.

Clement’s side lacked creativity and imagination in the final third against Championship opposition and were loudly booed off the pitch at full-time by a large section of their supporters after a series of substandard individual performances.

Meanwhile, Celtic had little problem against Championship opposition and demonstrated their gulf in quality in routine fashion by recording a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Raith Rovers. Daizen Maeda treated the Parkhead faithful to a hat-trick while summer signing Luke McCowan and Yang Hyun-Lun also got on the scoresheet.

The Hoops will hope to take this momentum into the first leg of their Champions League play-off with Bayern Munich while Rangers, who are already through to the round-of-16 of the Europa League are in desperate need of an improved performance when they travel to Hearts.

Following an action-packed weekend of Scottish Cup action, Glasgow World takes a look at the main headlines surrounding both Old Firm clubs.

Rangers cost to sack Clement revealed

Pressure surrounding the future of under-fire Rangers boss Philippe Clement was further amplified by an embarrassing cup exit to Queen’s Park. However, there are still some doubts over whether the board are even able to part ways with the Belgian at this stage due to their current financial predicament.

SunSport estimates that a figure of £1.2m will be required to sack Clement if the board were to pull the trigger after one of the greatest upsets in Scottish Cup history. The 50-year-old gaffer has three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract after agreeing to an extension over the summer.

Club legend Kris Boyd commented: “I know that Patrick Stewart has said it wasn’t a financial decision in the past. But right now, the Rangers fans need to know if Philippe Clement is only there because of finances.”

Celtic star praises inspiration ex-teammate

Celtic shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel has played with some household names throughout his long career in football but very few can match the career achievements of five-time Serie A winner and one-time Champions League-winning midfielder Esteban Cambiasso.

The former Argentina international joined the Foxes on a free transfer after they clinched promotion to the top-flight and was an inspirational figure in his only season as the club pulled off a great escape to avoid relegation.

His impact at the King Power Stadium means he is always remembered as a fan favourite and one of his former teammates revealed what he was like behind the scenes.

“He was amazing,” Schmeichel said about Cambiasso on the Peter Crouch podcast. “Honestly, I loved him, he was brilliant. What a player, and what a guy. He was basically a manager already. Even on the pitch, he was changing tactics and things like that, he was class.

“The way he was, the way he behaved, the way he looked after himself, you could tell there was a reason he’d been 10 years at such a big club [Inter Milan].Like I say, I really enjoyed playing with him.”

Cambiasso remains a popular figure for his role in helping Leicester in his sole campaign. However, his role behind the scenes didn’t make him a hit with all the first team players, including Jamie Vardy.

In his autobiography, From Nowhere, he said: “Esteban was clearly a great player, and I don’t think any of us had a problem with a big name coming in, but we didn’t appreciate someone trying to take over and that’s how it felt at times with him.

“Wes was the skipper and bloody brilliant at the job, but suddenly he was being undermined by someone who hadn’t been at the club long.”