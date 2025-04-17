Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How we think Rangers will line-up against the La Liga side in Europa League quarter-final second leg in the Basque Country

Amid a horrendous domestic campaign, the Ibrox men have kept their fading hopes of a trophy alive by progressing to the last eight of Europe’s second tier competition and with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs this evening, it will require another sterling display on the continent from the Light Blues to advance further in the competition.

As expected, interim boss Ferguson decided to rest a number of his key players for the trip to Aberdeen on Sunday, making as many as nine changes at Pittodrie with one eye firmly fixed on this game.

If truth be told, those handed an opportunity to impress in the North East heading into this crucial encounter did little to convince Ferguson and his coaching team they were worthy of a starting jersey.

Following last week’s 0-0 draw at Ibrox during the first leg, in which Rangers played almost 80 minutes with ten men following Robin Propper’s red card, Ferguson will hope to avoid a similar scenario this time round in order to give themselves the best possible chance of victory in the Basque Country.

Ferguson is boosted by the return of centre-back John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande from suspension after the paid sat out of the first leg and both players are expected to come straight back into the starting eleven. Dujon Sterling hasn’t travelled with the squad due to an injury that will keep him out long-term, but teenager Bailey Rice is fit having recovered from a heavy collision that resulted in him being carried off on a stretcher last Thursday.

Other selection calls facing Ferguson is whether to risk reverting to Ridvan Yilmaz at right wing-back in place of the absent Sterling to allow captain James Tavernier to slot in and form a back three alongside Souttar and Leon Balogun. Should that be the case, it’s likely that Jefte could start on the opposite flank, with his attacking qualities meaning Ianis Hagi drops to the bench.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Wednesday, Ferguson said: “We know Athletic’s strengths but also their weaknesses, that’s something we’ve worked on. Their players will be desperate to reach the final at their own stadium - but we’re in front of them and we want to get there.

“Before the game I don’t say too much to them. But I obviously have the final say and have a couple of minutes with the players before they step on to the pitch. They’re getting used to what I’m like now. I want to win and I want them to be like that too.

“Could it go all the way? There’s a high possibility but my players showed they can do that against Fenerbahce. We have a big 90 minutes, extra-time or penalties ahead of us but we’re fully prepared for that and hopefully we can progress to the semi-final.”

Predicted Rangers XI vs Athletic Bilbao (3-4-2-1)

Liam Kelly; James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun; Ridvan Yilmaz, Jefte, Bailey Rice, Nicolas Raskin; Mohamed Diomande Vaclav Cerny; Cyriel Dessers

SUBS: Jack Butland (GK), Connor Barron, Nedim Bajrami, Clinton Nsiala, Hamza Igamane, Ianis Hagi, Ross McCausland, Findlay Curtis, Alexander Hutton, Aiden McCallion, Danilo.