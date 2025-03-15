This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A round-up of key headlines as fans gear up for an epic match between Celtic and Rangers

Two titans of Scottish football lock horns this weekend as leaders Celtic play host to Rangers in a highly-anticipated encounter at Parkhead.

The Hoops are on course for a fourth consecutive league title and have established an incredible 16 point gap at the top of the table, leaving them on track to win the title against St Johnstone on 6 April if they can win their next three games.

Rangers, on the other hand, are a long way from where they want to be domestically but have at least been able to enjoy some respite in Europe after progressing to the quarter-final with a penalty shoot-out victory over Fenerbache. The Light Blues have little chance of achieving Premiership glory this season but will still be keen to delay Celtic’s title celebrations and get bragging rights once again over their bitter Glasgow rivals after a 3-0 victory earlier in the year.

The fixture marks Barry Ferguson’s first meeting with Brendan Rodgers and marks the first fixture in recent season where a small section of travelling Gers fans will be in attendance after a long-running dispute between the two clubs. Ahead of a pulsating weekend of Premiership action, we take a look at the headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Pundit tips Celtic to annihilate Rangers

Former Celtic hero and five-time league champion Kris Commons expects the Hoops to be at their formidable best this weekend and is anticipating a lopsided win for Brendan Rodgers’ side at Parkhead.

Commons claims the chance to go 19 points clear will be great motivation for Celtic as they look to take another step towards the league title. He adds that the mental and physical toll of Rangers playing 120 minutes plus penalties against Fenerbache will also weigh heavy on the Gers as they face off against the league’s standout team.

Speaking with PLZ Soccer , Commons explained that he expects a fast start : “I think Brendan would have had his eye on this game for many, many weeks now and know exactly how to play it.

"I think on the back of that 120 minutes, I think they will want to come and explode them first 15-20 minutes and really get after Rangers.Try and get two or three goals really, really quickly, get the crowd up, create that atmosphere, and then look to dominate possession. And he won’t want to take his foot off the gas. I imagine that at his [team] meetings, they keep pressing.

“If they’ve got chances for four, five, six, seven goals, they’re going to keep going. They’re not just going to be happy with two or three and down tools.They want to send out a statement that they’re 16 points in front of Rangers, and they want to make that even bigger.”

Ex-Rangers star begins new business venture

Former Rangers striker Kemar Roofe was without a club for eight months before recently securing a return to the game with Derby County.

However, in the meantime, Roofe revealed he had started a new career on the side selling football journals.The company, which is named Two Halves Player Journals allow aspiring footballers or current professionals - even fans - to log their progress on the training pitch and in matches on a regular basis. On the business' instagram page , its tagline reads: "Create your own dreams by tracking your improvements."

Roofe has joined forces with a number of ex-teammates to promote the company and has even worked with former boss Michael Beale. A post from Two Halves on Instagram said: "Top coach, top person! Michael Beale giving his approval for the Two Halves Player Journal - a great tool for young footballers, including his own son, to develop their game on and off the pitch!”

The journals are priced at £17.99 on Amazon and come in a hardback format, with the likes of Todd Cantwell and Steven Davis also promoting them on social media.