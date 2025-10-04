Daizen Maeda faces an uncertain future at Celtic, with Everton showing interest. | Getty Images

The latest headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of an important weekend in the title race

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defending champions Celtic will hope to reassert themselves at the top of the table when they take on Motherwell at Parkhead.

The Hoops sit two points behind high-flying Hearts but will have the perfect opportunity to try and catch the capital side if things go their way in the Edinburgh derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ side are yet to hit their stride this season but remain unbeaten domestically after six matches despite an underwhelming start to their campaign on the continent. Meanwhile, Rangers are currently experiencing one of their worst starts to a league season under the increasingly under-fire new hire Russell Martin, who is yet to make a positive stamp on the club after arriving over the summer.

The Light Blues take on Dundee United and are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time this season after a narrow win over Livingston last time out. Ahead of an action-packed weekend of Premiership action we delve into the biggest talking points involving Glasgow’s two most followed clubs.

Everton plot bold for Daizen Maeda

Premier League side Everton are believed to be exploring an approach for Celtic forward Daizen Maeda as they look to add further firepower to their attack.

The Toffees spent upwards of £90m on new recruits this summer, but the most talked about signing was the loan arrival of Jack Grealish from Manchester City. The former Aston Villa man, who once cost Pep Guardiola’s men £100m has made a stunning start to life at Everton by winning August’s Player of the Month, but it’s suspected that David Moyes still wants to add further competition on the left-wing. Maeda operates primarily as a left-winger and is a player blessed with great pace, energy and the ability to score goals and create chances for his teammates. He’s found the net 64 times in 170 appearances for Celtic and also made 30 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last term was his best to date as he stepped into the centre forward position and scored 33 times. This versatility is likely to appeal to Everton, who have seen Thierno Barry and Beto score just once between them in the Premier League so far. However, Football Insider claims Celtic are doing everything they can to retain Maeda and adds that they are unlikely to consider losing a star asset mid-season.

Rangers can ‘still challenge’ - Barry Ferguson

Rangers icon Barry Ferguson, who knows well about the challenges of managing the team in this era, believes Russell Martin’s side can still challenge for a league title this season. He claims that while ever Celtic aren’t firing on all cylinders there’s hope that the Light Blues can spark a revival but believes it needs to happen sooner rather than later.

Ferguson says as a supporter at this moment he’s not too worried about Europe and insists domestic matters are the focus. He told the Daily Record: “Domestically, there’s still so much to play for. I genuinely don’t think there’s a better time for Rangers to go and fight for a title.

“But obviously to do that, they need to start winning every week in the league.What’s the alternative, to give up? That wouldn’t even come into my thinking - maybe it’s the way I was brought up at Rangers.I’m not daft, I know it’s a massive task now after the start they’ve made. But when you put on that jersey, you can never give in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the players have to forget Thursday night, roll their sleeves up, get a win on Sunday then put a run of victories together .Because for those fans at the team hotel in Graz the other night, that’s all they really want.”