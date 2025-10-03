The under-fire Ibrox boss lost his latest match in charge against Sturm Graz on matchday two of the Europa League in Austria

Ally McCoist has warned Russell Martin his only way to survive the sack at Rangers is by embarking on a lengthy unbeaten run - declaring “it’s not rocket science”.

The Light Blues boss watched on in anguish as his side slumped to a 2-0 Europa League defeat against Sturm Graz in Austria last night, making it two losses on the spin in the competition.

The situation isn’t much better domestically with a rare victory over Livingston last weekend handing the Englishman a first victory from six league outings as fans continue to protest against him and CEO Patrick Stewart.

Stewart along with Light Blues sporting director Kevin Thelwell were confronted by raging supporters in the wake of Thursday’s defeat in Austria, with a leaked video surfacing on social media of several fans making their feeling known in the hotel lobby.

No let-up for Russell Martin with tricky trip to promoted Falkirk up next

And the games are coming thick and fast for Martin and his players with focus now shifting back on Premiership action this Sunday with a tricky trip to newly promoted Falkirk.

Speaking on talkSPORT'BET's The Final Third Show, McCoist said: “The only way that Russell can get through it, it's not rocket science, he has just got to win games. He has got to go on a run to go seven, eight, nine, ten wins, I don't know what it is, keep winning and keep winning and see where it takes him.”

Asked if he can envisage any way back for the under-fire boss, McCoist went on: “It’s going to be very difficult. Very, very difficult. His only chance is to go on a run.

“It's at the stage now even when the boys got the winner at the weekend there, you could still hear the dissent coming from the crowd immediately after the goal.

“It is tough. It's tough. I've been there when things ain't going well, and I can tell you it’s tough. Nothing would please me more than if we went on a run of 12, 13 victories in a row and things in the garden all of a sudden became rosy, but it is very difficult.”