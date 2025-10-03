Russell Martin is under immense pressure to turn results around at Rangers after a dismal start. | Getty Images

The latest headlines as Rangers and Celtic look to bounce back from their European defeats

Glasgow heavyweights Celtic and Rangers both continued their underwhelming starts to the campaign by falling to defeats on Europa League duty.

The Hoops, who opened their European adventure with a 1-1 draw away to Red Star Belgrade, were beaten 2-0 by Sporting Braga in a Parkhead match which was filled with controversy after a disallowed equaliser. It now means the Hoops have failed to find the net in five matches already this season after just 12 games, equalling the number they managed to blank throughout the 57-game campaign last term. Meanwhile, for Russell Martin, his start as Rangers boss continues to go from bad to worse. His team were beaten 2-1 away at Austrian champions Sturm Graz, meaning the team have just five victories from his opening 12 matches.

Rangers are eighth heading into this gameweek following a last-gasp 2-1 victory away at Livingston while Celtic despite being unbeaten are in second position behind Hearts and have looked a shadow of the team of recent seasons. Celtic host Motherwell on Sunday while Rangers, who have one less days recovery time, play host to Dundee United in a pivotal weekend for both clubs. Ahead of this weekend’s action we take a look at the headlines dominating both clubs this week.

Celtic prodigy turns down loan opportunity

New Celtic striker Callum Osmand, who is still patiently waiting for his first team debut, turned down the opportunity to play regular senior football in the Scottish Championship, according to a report from Celtic Way. The 19-year-old joined the club from Fulham on a free transfer after turning down a contract extension at Craven Cottage. He’s still yet to play a single minute of professional football but boasts a formidable record at academy level, scoring 46 goals in 74 matches across spells with Fulham’s Under-21 and Under-18 teams.

He has also netted twice in the Scottish Challenge Cup for Celtic’s B team in matches against Clyde City and Edinburgh City. He’s yet to feature in a matchday squad and was encouraged by pathway manager Shaun Maloney to go out on loan to gain experience further down the pyramid. However, Osmand opted against this and is instead hoping to make his mark in Glasgow and break into the team amid their recent goal drought.

Steven Gerrard ‘open’ to Rangers return

Rangers icon Ally McCoist believes Steven Gerrard would be ‘open’ to making a return to Ibrox in the near future as pressure continues to mount on Russell Martin.

The Light Blues are eighth in the table and have won just five of their last 12 matches since appointing the former Southampton man. They’ve also lost both of their two Europa League matches so far and were humiliated in the Champions League qualifiers against Club Brugge in a brutal 9-1 defeat on aggregate across two legs.

McCoist describes Gerrard, who led Rangers to the title in 2021 as ‘tremendous’. He told Football Insider: “Gerrard is always going to be one Rangers look at. I think he’s exactly the type of manager they need, because he’s somebody who the fans and the players can get behind and somebody who is going to push them forward.

“He knows the club, knows the people, knows the fanbase, and he’d be able to go in there and immediately get everybody pulling in the same direction. I hear he would welcome the chance to go back to Rangers, but I expect he will want assurances that he will be backed financially. At the end of the day, you can point the finger at the manager or whoever, but that squad is not good enough to compete with Celtic.

“Gerrard has good connections in the game and players want to play under him, we saw that in his first stint there, so he’ll want to bring in some of these players.If he comes in at Rangers a bit closer to the window, he will expect to be allowed to strengthen the squad, because if not he might struggle to turn things around.”