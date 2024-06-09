Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer updates ahead of a busy pre-season for Rangers and Celtic

Rangers are expected to cash in on striker Sam Lammers amid interest from Dutch side FC Twente.

That’s according to reports from the Daily Record which add that the Ibrox side are demanding a fee in the region of £2.5m to offload the striker who has only been in Glasgow for 12 months.

Lammers arrived from Atalanta last summer in a move which cost the Gers an estimated £3.5m. The 27-year-old struggled to settle in his first few months and was loaned out in January after scoring a measly two goals in 31 appearances across all competitions.

However, the striker quickly rediscovered his form after moving back to home comforts and fired in an impressive 11 goals in 20 games for FC Utrecht. Despite his strong form it is suspected that Philippe Clement has already made his mind up about Lammers and will therefore look to use the money to reinvest it in his squad.

As reported on Friday (7 June), Rangers are currently in talks to try and sign Rapid Bucheristi sensation Albion Rrahmani after an incredible individual season which saw him score 17 goals in 25 appearances - earning him comparisons locally to Robert Lewandowski of Poland and Barcelona.

Meetings are said to have taken place recently in Cancun, Mexico but as of yet no deal has been reached as Rangers aim to pay a little less than the proposed £6.8m fee, according to Rangers News.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers meets Premier League legend

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was spotted enjoying himself in Spain with Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp, who has recently taken a step back from footballing duties after nearly nine years as manager of the Merseyside giants.

Rodgers was Klopp’s predecessor at Anfield and he was credited with leading the team to a second place finish in 2013/14, whilst also becoming the first Liverpool boss in 20 years to win the LMA Manager of the Year award. Results unravelled in the 18 months that followed and he was dismissed in October 2015 with the German taking his place.

Belfast Telegraph writer Steven Beacom was abroad interviewing Celtic manager Rodgers and, while there, ran into Klopp with his wife, Ulla.

The latter took a lovely photo of him flanked by the two ex-Liverpool bosses, smiling in the Spanish sunshine.