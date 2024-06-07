Albion Rrahmani is a top target for Rangers this summer. (YouTube)

The latest transfer headlines from Scottish heavyweights Rangers and Celtic

After falling short in last season’s Scottish Premiership title race, many Rangers fans believe the missing piece of the jigsaw is a clinical striker that can take the team to the next level.

Philippe Clement is keen to bolster that area of the pitch this summer and has turned his attention to highly-rated Rapid Bucuresti striker Albion Rrahmani, according to Romanian sports outlet Digisport. Rrahmani is a 23-year-old Kosovo international forward who has been on Rangers radar for a number of months.

He rose to prominence as a teenager when he joined Kosovo First League side Malisheva in 2020 and scored an impressive 16 goals in his first term to earn them promotion to the Super League, with fan’s dubbing him the Lewandowski of Malisheva.

The striker remained prolific in Kosovo with the country’s leading club FC Ballkani, and after winning two consecutive titles, he was signed by Romanian side Rapid Buchersti for a reported £600,000 - making him the most expensive player in the history of Kosovo Super League.

Rrahmani has thrived in Romania in his first season and was the third top scorer in the division with a sublime record of 17 goals and five assists in 25 appearances. Bucheristi see the player as an asset going forward and will only sell the star for significantly more than they paid, with a £6.8m figure being estimated.

Rangers are working hard to sign the star and director of football Nils Koppe has reportedly held talks with the player’s representative’s during a meeting in Cancun, Mexico.

The Gers are keen to get the deal done as soon as possible, according to Ibrox News, but the outlet also understands that Rangers are looking to pay slightly less than the proposed asking price at this time.

Celtic brace themselves for attention for their star striker

Celtic will battle to keep star striker Kyogo Furuhashi at the club next season as he becomes the subject of interest from Urawa Red Diamonds.

Football Scotland understands that the Japanese side are looking to bring the forward back to the J1 league after three hugely successful seasons at Celtic Park.

URD are now believed to be one of if not the richest clubs in Japan and would, indeed, have money to spend and they have identified Kyogo as their ideal candidate for the striker spot.

Celtic are determined to keep hold of the forward, who has bagged 75 times in the last three seasons and reports from Football Scotland add that the Hoops would be looking for in excess of £10m for the 29-year-old, which would smash the current record fee for a J1 club to spend on a player.