The Light Blues have confirmed Craig Moore, Ricardo Costa and Paulo Fonesca are set to dust off their boots

Ex-Rangers and Celtic strike duo Peter Lovenkrands and Robbie Keane are among five stars to pull out of Saturday’s ‘Weekend of Legends’ match at Ibrox.

Global football stars and celebrities will descend on Glasgow tomorrow to join in the Light Blues 150th anniversary celebrations.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Republic of Ireland legend Keane will NOT line-up for the World Legends team, with Brazilian star Roberto Carlos and Ivan Cordoba also withdrawing.

Robbie Keane assistant manager of Republic of Ireland.

In addition, former Gers frontman Lovenkrands misses out after sustaining ankle ligament damage, joining Spanish defender Carlos Cuellar and hamstring/Achilles-victim Ally McCoist on the sidelines.

Rangers have confirmed their replacements from the originally advertised line-ups with ex-Gers defender Craig Moore, former Roma boss Paulo Fonesca and Ricardo Costa drafted in.

The news will come as a disappointment to many but a statement on the Gers website issued a reminder to supporters of the stars that will be on show.

read: “The World Legends team, captained by Luis Figo, will include UEFA Champions League winners Kaka, Claude Makelele, Eric Abidal and Predrag Mijatovic.

“Assistant manager Roy Maakay will also join the Legends team alongside Gheorge Hagi and Robert Pires in what is set to be an entertaining and memorable match at Ibrox.

Former Real Madrid team-mates Luis Figo and Claude Makelele will be re-united at Ibrox next month. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Aside from the 90 minutes on the pitch, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities at Ibrox with food trucks, live entertainment, and a mini football pitch in the Fan Village pre-match.

“There will be a half-time show, with a live music act, while junior supporters will be able to enjoy a surprise extra mascot appearance.

“Due to incredible demand, the Club Deck has been opened and tickets will also be available at the ticket centre on Saturday from 10am until kick-off.”

The match will be streamed live on RangersTV and will be made available for all unlimited subscribers. A weekend pass can be bought for £5.99.

What are the updated teams?

Rangers Legends: Neil Alexander (GK), Ronald Wattereus (GK), Jorg Albertz, Marvin Andrews, Shota Averladze, Kris Boyd, Ronald De Boer, Barry Ferguson, Paul Gascoigne, Alan Hutton, Nikica Jelavic, Pedro mendes, Michael Mols, Nacho Novo, Sasa Papac, Alex Rae, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gregory Vignal, Rod Wallace, Craig Moore