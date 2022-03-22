Both players will return to Ibrox this Saturday to take part in the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze and Brazilian legend Kaka will return to Ibrox this weekend as part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Georgian great Averladze and AC Milan icon Kaka will take part in the upcoming Weekend of Legends match on Saturday, joining an already impressive list of former players.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Dinamo Tbilisi, Ajax and Rangers star Azerladze, who spent four years at Ibrox between 2001-2005, won five trophies, including two SPL titles during his time in Glasgow.

Kaka in action for AC Milan at Celtic Park in 2013.

Th 49-year-old announced his plan to make the trip north to Govan via his official Twitter account:

He wrote: “I am happy to take part in the match on March 26. This game is special to me because it marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of the club where I had a wonderful time. I look forward to meeting friends and @RangersFC supporters! #WeAre150.”

Averladze returned to the UK earlier this year after being appointed manager of English League one side Hull City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He previously won five trophies in two seasons with Uzbekistan-based Pakhtakor Tashkent after spells in Turkey with Trabzonspor and Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Attacking midfielder Kaka, who starred for Sao Paulo, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Orlando City and scored 29 goals in 92 appearance for the Brazil National Team, will also jet into Glasgow.

Some of the biggest names in world football will descend on Ibrox for the special one-off Rangers XI Vs World XI clash, in what promises to be a memorable afternoon.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes Rangers to Portugal next. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

The Rangers team currently includes the likes of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Paul Gascoigne, Ronald De Boer, Sasa Papac, Michael Mols and Kris Boyd.

The World XI side will feature Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Gheorghe Hagi, Claude Makelele and Ivan Cordoba.