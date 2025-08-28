The latest transfer news from both Rangers and Celtic

After their shock Champions League exit, the pressure is being piled on Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board to sign new players before the end of the window. Across the city, Rangers fans are also crying out for some late transfer window movement after their horrendous start to their domestic campaign.

Celtic were beaten on penalties on Tuesday night by Kairat Almaty, who are 311th in UEFA’s club coefficient rankings. The Hoops were held to a goalless draw in both legs against the Kazakhstan side, who emerged victorious after Adam Idah, Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda failed to convert from the spot.

Across the city, things aren’t much better, as Russell Martin is yet to win in the SPFL Premiership after three games. With both sides in turmoil and needing some late business to be done, let’s take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Jack set for possible SPFL return

Former Rangers midfielder, Ryan Jack may be set for a return to the SPFL Premiership. The 33-year old is currently playing in the Turkish second division with Esenler Erokspor but is open to a move back to Scotland.

According to the Rangers Review, Dundee have expressed an interest in signing the veteran, but are worried about his injury record. They say: “while Dundee are keen on Jack, they are wary over his injury history.

“This means the Dark Blues would likely look for any contract to be heavily based on appearances, with Jack being required to prove his fitness. It remains to be seen whether the former Gers and Aberdeen player would accept such terms.”

Jack signed for Rangers from Aberdeen in 2017, however only made 131 appeances during his seven years in Govan due to his career being hampered by injuries. Despite his bad luck in the treatment room, Jack still had a successful career at Ibrox, helping Rangers win the League title in 2021 and scoring in their 2-0 win over Hearts in the 2022 Scottish Cup Final.

Celtic face ‘formidable competition’ in hunt for Salah-Eddine

As Celtic prepare for some late transfer movement, Roma left-back Anass Salah-Eddine is a player Brendan Rodgers has his eye on. However, the Dutchman has also attracted interest from clubs in England, Germany, Italy, Portugal, France and the Netherlands.

According to Inside Futbol, PSV Eindhoven are the latest club to be after Salah-Eddine, who joined Roma from Ajax in February. They say that Nottingham Forest, Werder Bremen, Torino, Porto and Lille are all also interested in the 23-year old in what will be a ‘formidable competition’ to get his signature.

With the injury record of Kieran Tierney, the left back position has been identified as an area Brendan Rodgers needs to strengthen. One advantage of signing Salah-Eddine would be his versatility, as the youngster can be deployed at wing-back or even on the wing.

Transfermarkt value the sought after Dutchman at £6.9m but with so many other clubs interested in the player, Rodgers may have to spend more than that to get his man.