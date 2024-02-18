5x Celtic title winner and former Rangers striker join forces at shock new club in transfer eyebrow raiser
Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew and ex-Rangers striker Ross McCormack have completed short-term moves to the 11th tier of English football.
The former retired last year after a spell at Dundee United. McCormack meanwhile hasn't had a club since leaving non-league side Liversedge who he joined in 2023, having spent some time out the game after limited minutes at Motherwell and Aldershot Town.
It was announced by Central Midlands League North Division club Doncaster City on Friday night that Mulgrew, who won five Premiership titles at Celtic, and McCormack, who started his career at Rangers before a prolific career in the EFL, had signed on short-term deals.
Norwich City hero Wes Hoolahan has also joined, as has former Airdrie and Livingston midfielder Scott McLaughlin. All four started in Saturday's 3-1 win over Dearne and Disitrict in front of a crowd of over 800 people at English football's seventh step.
Doncaster City said of the game on X: "Today was a wonderful advert for Step 7 of Non-League Football. So many eyes were on todays game including 844 at the ground so thank you Dearne and District for being a part of that… it takes two to tango."
It has raised intrigue on why accomplished veterans have dropped all the way down the pyramid to play. McCormack made his debut for Rangers in 2004 before featuring at the likes of Leeds United, Cardiff City, Fulham and Aston Villa down south.
Mulgrew spent six years at Celtic between 2010-2016. He started his career at Parkhead but left for Wolves, before earning another shot at Parkhead after showing form at Aberdeen upon his return north.