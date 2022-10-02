Celtic and Rangers could both battle for Ryan Porteous next summer.

Celtic and Rangers both enjoyed another successful weekend in the Scottish Premiership as they beat Motherwell and Hearts respectively.

Callum McGregor saw red in Parkhead but the visitors failed to capitilise on their advantage, while The Gers’ eased to victory thanks to a brace from Antonio Colak, as well as goals from Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

While all focus is already on the title race between the two clubs, they continue to be linked with players ahead of the January transfer window.

Celtic & Rangers urged to battle for defender

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd has claimed that Celtic and The Gers should be battling over Hibs’ Ryan Porteous.

The centre-back earned his first cap for Scotland during the midweek as he shone during a 0-0 draw against Ukraine - helping them win promotion in the Nations League.

Porteous is out of contract in Edinburgh at the end of the season and it is likely that the two Glasgow giants to compete in a bid to snap up the defender next summer.

“If Rangers and Celtic are not already fighting it out for the signature of Ryan Porteous then they should be,” Boyd wrote in his Scottish Sun column.

“The Hibs defender is out of contract in the summer. He’ll be the perfect fit for either of the Old Firm, who need central defensive reinforcements.”

Premier League clubs to scout Ryan Kent

Aston Villa and Leeds United are sending scouts to watch Ryan Kent face Liverpool in the Champions League next week, according to The Sunday Mirror.

The winger has been linked with the Whites for a number of years now, while it is thought that Steven Gerrard is eager to reunite with Kent following his move to Birmingham.

The 25-year-old’s contract in Glasgow is set to expire at the end of the season and reports claim he has turned down a new deal with the Rangers - meaning he could be available for free in the summer.