Ange Postecoglou doesn’t think links to Newcastle United will impact his players’ performance while a Scotland international is waiting for contract discussions to begin at Ibrox.

The Scottish Premiership returned this weekend with the nation on a high following Scotland’s excellent showing in the UEFA Nations League over the international break.

Rangers kicked off the domestic football return at Tynecastle against Hearts while Celtic welcomed Motherwell to Parkhead.

Away from the action on the pitch, we have now entered October which means the January transfer window is only three months away.

Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou has addressed talk that one of his star players is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, while a Rangers midfielder says he is still waiting on contract talks ahead of his current deal expiring next summer.

Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines from Saturday, October 1:

Postecoglou backs Matt O’Riley to ‘shrug off’ Newcastle United interest

Per a report in The Sun, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has backed Matt O’Riley to shrug off transfer talk and stay focused on playing for the Hoops.

Reports earlier this week claimed that the St James’ Park side had the midfielder scouted while he was on international duty with Denmark Under 21s along with several of Europe’s top clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou said: “You could say Matt has had a meteoric rise, but this time last year he was playing with MK Dons in League One, so I think he understands the other side of football.

“When things are going well you understand that the only reason things are going well is because you are doing certain things, you’re staying in the present, you’re working hard and making sure you are the best footballer you can be.

“You can’t worry too much about speculation or what the next step is — the time when footballers maybe fall into the trap is when everything’s gone well for them and there are no setbacks.”

Ryan Jack reveals no talks with Rangers over new deal

The National are reporting that Ryan Jack has not held any talks with Rangers about signing a new deal at Ibrox with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Asked if he had held contract discussions, Jack said: “No, I’ve not. Nothing’s been spoken about to myself or my agent.