Hamza Igamane continues to win plaudits after his excellent run of form for Rangers

In-form Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski was the saviour for Ange Postecoglou’s side as they moved a step closer to the Europa League knockout stages with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Swedish international, who has registered four goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, was brought on at half-time to replace a subdued Timo Werner before scoring a vital equalising strike in the last 15 minutes of the game.

The North London side were a shadow of their best and were nullified by an energetic and aggressive Rangers team that won a number of individual battles across the pitch as they took advantage of the vociferous and lively atmosphere generated by the home support.

Kulusevski, who was his team’s bright light in the contest, was full of praise for Rangers and the incredible Ibrox atmosphere. The 45-time international told PLZ Soccer after the game: “It’s an amazing stadium with great fans…they love watching football. It was a good game.”

Commenting on the Rangers performance, he added: “They played good. I don’t know their situation, I can only focus on my own team.”

Kulusevski went on to join the plaudits of young Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane, who is becoming an increasingly important part of Philippe Clement’s resurgent team after a laboured start to the campaign.

The 24-year-old said: “They played really well and they have a good team, also a strong striker who is very good.”

Igamane joined Rangers from Moroccan side AS Far over the summer as something of an unknown quantity and initially struggled for game time after failing to make the bench in any of his side’s opening three league games.

The 22-year-old made his debut as a late substitute during a 3-0 loss to Celtic but was slowly introduced to the starting line-up after registering his first Rangers goal in a 4-0 Europa League win against FCSB.

Igamane fired in two goals and an assist in his next European game away to Nice and is now on a run of scoring in all of his last three games after finding the net against Kilmarnock, Ross County and Tottenham Hotspur. His form makes him one of the top five leading goalscorers in the Europa League alongside the likes of Samu Aghehowa, Rasmus Hoijulnd, Omar Marmoush and Pedro.

Former Scotland international Don Hutchison said: “He is aggressive in his running. When you look at someone like that you can get on board with him as a manager because you know he is going to work hard. You know, he is a little bit old school.”