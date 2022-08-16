Celtic’s transfer ‘no intention’ stance and Rangers’ rallying cry

The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Tuesday.

Rangers and Celtic have both made impressive starts to the new season.

The Gers are back in action tonight with a Champions League play-off clash against PSV.

The Hoops have Hearts at home up next in the league on Saturday.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs today....

Former Rangers youngster eyed for new move

Former Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour, who is now at Chelsea, is reportedly on the radar of Everton.

The midfielder spent last term on loan at Norwich City.

According to the Daily Star, Frank Lampard is keen to lure him to Goodison Park.

Boss in rallying cry

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has his sights firmly set on helping his side beat PSV.

The Gers came from 2-0 down to beat Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the last round.

Prior to their clash against PSV, the boss has said, as per Football Scotland:

“We are preparing the game to win. For my players it’s the same. The rewards you get after the tie are bigger, that’s the pressure, but you don’t have to take it into the game.

“Just concentrate on your strength and your ability to play well and overcome PSV in two games.”

Celtic man attracting interest

Celtic ace Georgios Giakoumakis is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

The striker has been a hit with the Glasgow side since making the move to Scotland last year.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, his club have ‘no intention’ of cashing in on him (see tweet below):

Youngster leaves

Teenager Alexander Walker has left Celtic Park for a new challenge elsewhere.

The 16-year-old defender played for the Hoops’ U18s in the last campaign.