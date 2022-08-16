Giovanni van Bronckkhorst’s side will receive the backing of another full house at Ibrox Stadium tonight.

Rangers have asked supporters to wear blue for the visit of PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox and create an interpretation of the fans’ anthem ‘The Blue Sea of Ibrox’.

The club issued a short statement on social media on Monday morning ahead of their highly-anticipated Champions League play-off first leg tie against the Eredivisie side.

It read: “Tomorrow night against PSV, we want to see the famous #BlueSeaOfIbrox. Please join us in wearing the famous royal blue!”

Remaining tickets for the match were snapped up just hours after the 9am public sale was scheduled as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men look to close in on a lucrative place in the group stages of the competition.

They will receive the full backing of another capacity crowd inside the stadium as the club look to enhance the electric atmosphere experienced during their run to the Europa League final last season.

Ahead of kick-off against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the previous qualifying round, the Gers PA system was turned off as fans were urged to make as much noise as possible.

Supporters have been tasked to do so once more against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side, who stated in his pre-match press conference.

The legendary Manchester United striker said: “We know that we’re facing a very good team and their supporters, like ours, are fantastic.

Head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy during a PSV Eindhoven training session ahead of a UEFA Champions League play-off tie against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium, on August 15, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“That will lift them, so we’ll have to be at our max to get a good result. I’ve shared my experiences (to the players) of how the atmosphere will be.

“I have said many times before it is a special fanbase. They support their team in an unbelievable way. Above all that I see a fantastic squad of players.

“I see young lads and experienced guys playing very well together in a very recognisable style under Gio and the team is developing from coming very close to winning the Europa League final. They’re building on that.

“We’re fully aware of the quality of their players and we have to be 100 per cent prepared in every aspect of the game to do well here.”

Meanwhile, John Lundstram has issued a rallying call to fans ahead of tonight’s match after warming up for the match in style.

The Light Blues midfielder played a starring role in a comfortable 4-0 victory over St Johnstone on Saturday, while their opponents ran out convincing 5-2 winners over Go Ahead Eagles.

It is for that reason Lundstram has called on the fever-pitch Gers support to act as their ‘12th man’ once again and help them take a lead on their travels to the Netherlands next week.

He said: “It is another massive night for the club and we are going to need everyone behind us again.

“We are going to need to produce the atmosphere like we did last week again. We need everything we can get.

“Of course, 100 per cent (you can feed off the crowd). It does give you that extra 10 per cent, no doubt about it.”