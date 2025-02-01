Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news as the window rumbles towards deadline day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic could both look to be active in the final days of the winter transfer window.

With the transfer period extended until February 3rd, there’s been a touch extra time for deals to be completed. Jota has arrived back at Parkhead to a hero’s return as Kyogo makes a move to France with Rennes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafael Fernandes meanwhile is the sole arrival so far at Rangers as they look to get back into the Premiership title race. There have been plenty of exits though in the form of Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell and Alex Lowry.

Here is the latest transfer window news with some Rangers and Celtic flavourings.

Fabregas Celtic shout-out

One player who has moved on from the Hoops is Alex Valle. His loan from Barcelona has been cut short and he has moved on to Como in Italy to work with former Barca and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The Como head coach has handed Celtic a shout-out in signing Valle, saying: "Alex is a talented young defender with a solid foundation from his time at Barcelona and valuable experience gained during his loan at Celtic. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively will be a great asset to our squad.”

Valle said: “I’m delighted to be here and excited about the project being built at Como 1907. I really like the style of play here and I think it suits me well. I spoke with Fàbregas, and he has given me a lot of confidence. I believe we share the same vision. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new teammates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hagi wanted

There’s been claims in Italy that Genoa president Dan Sucu is eyeing up a move for Ianis Hagi, as per La Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Serie A side are managed by Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira and Sucu reportedly sees Hagi as a cornerstone of his Genoa operation, and has put him on the radar for the rest of the club.

Hagi sorted a contract dispute at the start of the season to start featuring for Rangers again after a loan at Alaves. Boss Philippe Clement said earlier this campaign: "The issue is solved, both parties came together. He is back with the squad training and getting back to his best level is his job now. The more players you have that can make a difference for the team the better."