Rangers ‘interested’ in new name, Celtic man ‘poised’ to head out the exit door

Rangers and Celtic have both found out who they will be playing in the Champions League this season.

The Gers have Liverpool, Ajax and Napoli, whilst the Hoops will play Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig.

Both sides return Scottish Premiership action this weekend against Ross County and Dundee United respectively.

Here is the latest news regarding both clubs today...

Midfielder on radar

Rangers are reportedly keen on Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

The Belgium youth international has been with his current side since 2019 and is a key player for them.

According to Belgian news outlet La Libre, the Gers are ‘interested’ in signing him before the end of the transfer window.

Youngster attracting interest

Youngster Stephen Kelly is apparently attracting interest from elsewhere.

He was shipped out on loan to Salford City last term to get some experience under his belt and only has 12 months left on his contract.

As detailed in a report by The Sun, other clubs are ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation at Ibrox.

Celtic man eyed by other teams

Celtic ace Matt O’Riley is said to have emerged on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Denmark U21 international has been a hit since moving from League One side MK Dons.

He is now being linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund in a report by ESPN.

Winger heading out the exit door

Owen Moffat appears set to leave Celtic Park for a new challenge elsewhere.

The 20-year-old winger has slipped down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou over recent times.