Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after opening the scoring against Celtic.

Rangers and Celtic have been mentioned as transfer landing spots for one striker.

Five clubs are in the mix to try and sign Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski - including Rangers and Celtic.

The North Macedonian international will be in-demand this summer after 25 goals in 52 games across all competitions for the Dons, in what was a tough Pittodrie season. Transfer links away from the north-east have already been rife, with Fotmob listing five clubs holding an interest.

Rangers and Celtic are two Premiership clubs interested, with Southampton in England another, as they push for Premier League promotion. Feyenoord in the Netherlands are another potential landing spot while Bologona - who have secured Champions League football - could offer a Serie A route.

Former Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson has captained Bologna this season prior to a knee injury. The report states “Celtic are ahead of arch-rivals Rangers in the race for Miovski.” It is also suggested “a host of clubs across the European continent are closely following the Macedonian forward with at least five of them expressing serious interest in signing him and an additional 15 on his tail.”

Aberdeen will demand a club-record fee for their asset, who would like a chance in the Premier League, but isn’t against any of Europe’s top five leagues. Miovski said on his future in February: "I still have two years left on my contract in Aberdeen.

“I am focused on the club and on winning a place in Europe like last year. "What the future will bring?...I don't know. Now I am focused only on my club and that is my goal, to be as good as possible. Aberdeen are in the top three clubs in Scotland.

