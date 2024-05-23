The Rangers boss has been speaking ahead of cup final weekend vs Celtic.

Philippe Clement says he won’t be swayed on fan opinion as Rangers prepare for a Scottish Cup final with Celtic.

The Light Blues head into this weekend’s clash with their rivals - who won the Premiership last weekend - looking to do a cup double. His side have been hit with injuries ahead of the game but one player who could return is midfielder John Lundstram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sent off in the last Old Firm clash - scoring an own goal as Rangers lost 2-1 and his two-game ban for a foul on Alistair Johnston. Speaking ahead of the Hampden clash, Clement said some fans perhaps not welcoming his return won’t come into his thinking.

He said: “I'm never gonna make decisions on what fans are thinking. That's emotion and they don't see training or the team working, they don't know the players or how they are in the dressing room.

“So I don't think I need to answer that question if I need to start him or not. It's a decision I'll make with my staff about what I see in training and what I've seen in games the last few months.”

Clement also provided a coy injury update: "I don't want to say too much about the squad. This is the final game, a decisive game so maybe we need to take some risks with players that normally we don't do because there is a season coming after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want to get too much into which player is ready or not, or can start or not. I did it all season, every three days with you guys, this one I don't want to speak too much about that. It's now about this one moment. To give everything from the whole squad from everyone who is available.