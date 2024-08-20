Abdallah Sima of Rangers | Getty Images

The Senegalese international racked up 18 goal contributions during a successful loan spell last season

Former Rangers loan star Abdallah Sima has emerged as a target for Champions League debutants Stade Brest, according to reports in France.

The ambitious Ligue 1 side - who finished third in the French top flight last season behind champions PSG and Monaco to secure European football for the first time in their history - are understood to be ‘keen’ on making an offer for the Brighton & Hove Albion winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Senegalese forward impressed during a season-long loan spell at Ibrox last season, notching 18 goal contributions in 38 appearances across all competitions. A hamstring problem while away on AFCON duty in February ensured he missed out on a large chunk of games after the new year before suffering a similar injury upon his return that cut short his season.

Loading....

Light Blues boss Philippe Clement hasn’t given up hope of taking Sima back on a loan-to-buy deal, but would need to move players on first to free up sufficient funds. Those hopes received a further boost when the 23-year-old was left out of Brighton’s matchday squad altogether for their Premier League opener with Everton on Saturday - indicating that new boss Fabian Huerzeler doesn’t view £7 million man as part of his plans moving forward.

However, it’s being reported by various French outlets that Brest are plotting a transfer swoop as they looked to add more experience in a bid to mix it with Europe’s elite club’s this season, although no offer has officially been made to the south coast club as of yet.

Sima previously suggested towards the end of last season that he would jump at the chance of a potential return to Rangers, but admitted the decision would not be his to make. He stated: “It’s not up to me. I always say I feel at home here and I’m happy to be here I’ve always loved to give everything for this shirt. As I say, this place feels like home and I feel everyone wants to stay in a place that feels like home, so we will see in the next few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement also remains keen to re-sign the attacker after confessing he has kept in touch with the player, but revealed the option of a permanent deal wasn’t possible earlier this summer. Speaking in July, the Belgian declared: “I’ve been in touch with him, of course. He’s like one of my sons. Abda loves the club. He loves the way of playing we had last season and his role in that. He loved his team-mates and the staff. But at the end of the day, Brighton is the owner so it’s all about the money then. At the moment it’s not possible. But we will see along the way if there comes a possibility because we would love to get him back.”