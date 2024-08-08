Abdallah Sima | Getty Images

Rangers remain in with a shout of getting through in the Champions League

Former Rangers striker Abdallah Sima has taken to social media to send a defiant message to Mohamed Diomande as his ex-side look to progress in the Champions League. They drew 1-1 away at Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their qualifying round last time out.

Former West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko gave their opponents the lead in the first-half. However, the Gers levelled up the tie ahead of the second leg at Ibrox on Tuesday 13th August after a last-gasp equaliser by striker Cyriel Dessers.

Diomande posted on Instagram the following message: “Job’s not finished. See you next week ⚔️🔹 #championsleague#rangersfc.”, with Sima replying: “Mon gars ♥️🔥.” That directly translates to ‘my boy.’

Sima, who is 23-years-old, spent last term on loan at Rangers from Brighton and Hove Albion. He went on to make 40 appearances in all competitions and scored 16 goals.

The Senegal international is now back at the AMEX Stadium and his future is up in the air between now and the end of the transfer window. He joined the Seagulls in 2021 after catching the eye at Slavia Prague.

He is yet to play for the first-team of the Premier League side in a competitive game. However, he has picked up experience from spells at Stoke City and Angers, as well as Rangers.

The Gers remain in the tie against Dynamo Kyiv and will be confident for when they play them at home. Speaking after the away leg, their boss Philippe Clement said: “If you look at the stats, we had six balls on target, and they had three. Cyriel was unlucky before his goal, he had several good finishes but the goalkeeper had several good saves. He is a goalkeeper from the national team and Dynamo are a team with a lot of qualities.

“I think in the phase we are in with the rebuild and what the players are showing it is again a step forward that I wanted, and it is a really important result. I hope the fans get behind these players so hard and next week, they can make so much noise that the roof comes off Hampden.

“Dynamo are a really good team, they have been playing together for four or five years so they have a lot of automatism so in that way I am really satisfied with how my team are reacting already in this short time together to do a lot of things right.

“Of course, we can do several things better still and that is what we will work on now this coming week towards this next game, but we have also a league game in between. I don't know if Kyiv will have one. They had a free weekend before this game and you saw at the end, they physically struggled so I am curious if they are going to play on the weekend or not, probably not but we will do our job in our way.”

Rangers are back in action this weekned against Motherwell on home soil. They drew 0-0 away at Hearts on the opening day.