Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roundup of the latest transfer news for Rangers and Celtic this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are back in action this weekend as the Scottish Premiership returns. The Hoops remain the league leaders with a healthy 10-point lead over Rangers, who have a big game of catch-up to play between now and the end of the season.

Celtic will face Motherwell on Sunday before revisiting their postponed clash with Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday, February 5th. Meanwhile, Rangers will host Ross County following a convincing three points over Dundee United in the league, and a statement win against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a little bit of time still left on the January transfer window, we’ve taken a look at some last-minute links for both Celtic and Rangers ahead of Deadline Day.

Rangers name defender asking price as ‘negotiations continue’

One player who has been linked with an exit since before the window even opened is Rıdvan Yılmaz. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his future and clubs in Turkey have been pursuing the left-back for some time. Last month, Trabzonspor were showing interest in snapping Yılmaz up, and a report claimed the Turkish giants had ‘been in touch’ with Rangers.

Trabzonspor were ‘preparing to make a move’ for the defender, but he is still on the Ibrox books. Howwver, a new update from A Spor says that negotiations are ‘continuing’ for Yılmaz, but it’s Beşiktaş who are now in the picture. The Gers initially signed the 23-year-old from the Istanbul side, and now they’re eager to bring him back. However, Rangers aren’t willing to let him leave easy and have told Beşiktaş if they can offer €5 million (£4m), they will ‘discuss conditions’ over a potential sale.

Beşiktaş reportedly see this figure as too high, and are hoping to negotiate closer to the €3 million (£2.5m) for Yılmaz. The update says that ‘negotiations are continuing’ between the two parties as we approach the end of the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger confirms Celtic interest

BK Häcken forward Zeidane Inoussa has confirmed he is aware Celtic are showing interest in signing him. Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster his squad and the 22-year-old is on the radar, having admitted he is eager to play abroad and join ‘a good league’.

Inoussa was asked by Fotbollskanalen about Celtic and French side Saint-Étienne showing interest in him, to which he replied: “Yes, that's true. I know that these clubs you mentioned have shown interest. Some more concretely than others. But they have shown interest and think I've done well, so they wanted to check the situation.”

Inoussa was also asked about his current transfer stance, and whether he is looking to leave BK Häcken for a new challenge.

“I'm quite careful that the club must have a good plan for me. But the leagues that these clubs play in are attractive leagues. They are nice clubs. And it's at the level you want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have been clear that I want to be as good as possible and reach my full potential. I think everyone in Häcken, and maybe most in the Allsvenskan, wants to play abroad. A top five league too. I am no different from others who want to move on to a good league. I absolutely want to move on at some point. Everyone does. But whether it is now, the next window, or the next one again... I don't know. Anything can happen.”