Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines amid the transfer window

Champions League fever is building but the transfer window is still at the forefront of Rangers and Celtic minds.

Both clubs were in action in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup over the weekend, with Celtic easing past Falkirk 4-1 at Parkhead. Rangers meanwhile had to overcome some tricky moments to get past League One side Alloa Athletic 4-1, as the Hoops now face a last eight tie against Partick Thistle with their rivals hosting in-form Hibs next month for a place at Hampden.

Club Brugge travel to Glasgow for the first leg of a Champions League play-off against Rangers on Tuesday and 24 hours later, Kairat Almaty make the mammoth journey from Kazakhstan to face Celtic at Parkhead in round one of that double header. In the meantime, here are some of the latest transfer headlines around both clubs, with the window still open.

Chris Sutton blasts Rangers narrative

Celtic hero Chris Sutton was taking calls from punters on his 606 show when the topic of early struggles at Rangers under new head coach Russell Martin came up. As the conversation turned to frustration, he blasted any notion that there should be talk over the ex Southampton gaffer’s future.

He said: “I think as I've felt with most recent Rangers managers, all managers need time. Let's just talk about Ange Postecoglou then. When he walked into Celtic, the mess he took over. He lost three of his first six games. In truth, Celtic had a better level of player than Rangers have got and Russell Martin’s got a hell of a job on. Recruitment is the most important thing as far as I can see. It's been the same with the last few Rangers managers as well. New manager comes in, guess what he says?

“The team isn't good enough, we need to bring players in. He's brought these players in and of course he wants to use them. It's just they're not clicking at this moment in time and in the final third, finding the right sort of combinations. He'll be desperate for it to happen and that to come. Six games, whatever it is for Russell Martin. I mean, that's absolutely ridiculous for people to be calling for for his head at this moment in time.”

Calvin Stengs to Celtic

Feyenoord winger Calvin Stengs has reportedly emerged as a Celtic target. Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he wants attacking reinforcements after losing Nicolas Kuhn to Como and Jota long-term to injury, with Stengs still key to Feyenoord plans. He has also featured at AZ, Nice and is a Dutch international.

CeltsAreHere state: “We can report, Celtic have reached out to the Feyenoord winger’s representatives in the past week to sound out interest and explore the possibility of a move. To be clear, we understand no direct contact has taken place between Celtic and Feyenoord at this point. But it’s common practice for clubs to establish a player’s situation through their camp before opening dialogue with the selling side. That initial move suggests genuine intent rather than idle speculation.

“Technically gifted, with creativity and vision in the final third, he would add the sort of proven quality Celtic fans have been crying out for this summer. Convincing Feyenoord to part with him won’t be straightforward. Stengs is highly valued in Rotterdam and remains central to their plans. Any deal would demand serious financial commitment and negotiation, but the fact Celtic have already opened a line of communication with his camp is notable.”