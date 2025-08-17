The teenager has swapped Tottenham Hotspur for Rangers ahead of this season

A man with a foot in both Rangers and Tottenham camps reckons the Light Blues have struck gold with their recruit from Spurs.

Mikey Moore’s international clearance has been granted and he debuted on Saturday in a 4-2 Premier Sports Cup win against Alloa Athletic. It’s a timely introduction for the winger, giving boss Russell Martin more options ahead of Champions League play-off clashes against Club Brugge. There is also a four point gap in the Premiership to claw back and derby against Celtic to navigate before August is out.

Former Rangers and Tottenham star Alan Hutton follows both his ex sides closely, on punditry duty for Premier Sports at Ibrox on Saturday. Having watched Moore develop and be rewarded with a new deal at Tottenham, he believes the recently turned 18-year-old has the talent to get Rangers fans off their seat. Hutton also reckons he will have the mentality to cope with the demands of Rangers, having experienced similar at his parent side.

Alan Hutton on why Mikey Moore is strong Rangers signing from Tottenham

The ex Scotland international said: “It’s been building up, fans been waiting for weeks to see him. I think he comes as a guy with so much potential and for me what I love about him is he plays with such freedom. At one so young he believes in his ability, he can play right across that front line.

“I like him on the left because I think he can take the ball in, he wants to come inside, he wants to link up, he moves with real pace and he's clever. He can see a pass and he wants to get on the end of things so I can imagine why the Rangers fans are desperate because they know what he's capable of. So I'm really looking forward to seeing him because there's some huge games coming up for Rangers.

“I know they'll be focusing on this one but in the weeks to come he will be needed and if you give you that little spark, that's something different to unlock a defence. That's what Rangers have been looking for.

Seamless transition from Rangers to Tottenham

“He’s playing in front of huge crowds down there, big stadiums, environments that he's going to thrive in. It's probably the next level for him now, stepping out, coming to a club where the expectation is all so high to go and prove himself. And I just think he's got all the qualities needed to be a top professional and I think he'll do well here.

Former St Johnstone and Queen’s Park boss Callum Davidson was also on the panel and added: “He's a young lad, there's a lot of pressure playing here as well. Alan knows probably more than anybody, there's a lot of pressure playing here.

“So hopefully we can see his attacking player, hopefully you can see him go past people, excite the Rangers fans. That's what they're looking for.